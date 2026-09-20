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Trevor Ombija’s claim that Gachagua called bosses to sack him takes dramatic turn

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 08:55 - 20 September 2026
A collage image of Rigathi Gachagua and Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija is living the reality of when comments backfire and do more harm than good after his sensational claims were blown up.
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Renowned journalist Trevor Ombija set social media ablaze after sensationally claiming that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called the management of Royal Media Services to demand his sacking following a heated interview.

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Ombija made the sensational claims while on the campaign trail to popularise his Nyakach parliamentary bid.

As I stand here to address you, the former Deputy President Gachagua once called for my dismissal from work because we confronted each other,” Ombija said.

Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija

The Monday Report and Day Break show host took it a step further, claiming that his ethnic background found its way into the alleged confrontation touching on his job at the media giant.

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This account of events went viral on social media with mainstream media outlets also picking the sensational claim until Royal Media Services’ Group Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai stepped in to set the record straight.

Linus Kaikai blows up Trevor Ombija’s sensational claim

Kaikai reached out to the 38-year-old journalist before making a public clarification that the claims by Ombija are not true.

This is not true. There was no such call from former DP Gachagua. Such a call would in any case, not be worthwhile at RMS,” Kaikai said.

According to Kaikai, Ombija admitted that he made a mistake and regrets the same, with the journalist adding that he didn’t think the remarks would be picked up.

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Veteran journalist & Royal Media Services’ Group Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai
Veteran journalist & Royal Media Services’ Group Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai

I have asked Trevor about the remarks, and he says it is ‘a mistake and I regret it’. Trevor has also told me he ‘didn’t think the remarks would be picked up,'’” he added.

When comments backfire & do more harm than good

This clarification left Ombija living the reality of when comments backfire and do more harm than good.

For a youthful politician making his debut in elective politics, coming across as someone who makes statements that are not true, thinking that the same would not be picked up sets a bad precedence for his career.

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Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija

It also brings into question the values that will shape Ombija’s political career and whether he will choose the path of attacking personalities to grow his career or embracing politics driven by electorate.

Kaikai may have calmed the storm after hearing from Ombija, but the public is yet to hear from the 38-year-old journalist who made the statement and some of the lingering questions may only be addressed by him.

Gachagua, whose name was dragged into the claims that have since been flagged as not true by Kaikai, is yet to comment on the matter.

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