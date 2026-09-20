Inside Prophet Kanyari’s dramatic church services that keep Kenyans talking

Prophet Victor Kanyari’s church services are rarely short on drama, viral moments and unusual encounters.

Prophet Victor Kanyari’s church services are rarely short on drama, emotion and unexpected moments, making his ministry a frequent talking point among Kenyans both inside and outside the church.

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From energetic preaching and intense prayer sessions to unusual interactions with congregants and moments that quickly find their way onto social media, Kanyari’s services often attract attention far beyond the walls of his church.

His distinctive approach to ministry has built him a sizeable following while also sparking curiosity and debate among Kenyans.

Kanyari lectures his congregation on meagre offerings

Sunday, September 20, 2026 market yet another dramatic day of worship at Salvation Healing Ministries after the preacher publicly reprimanded wagging the congregation at his church over the meagre offerings collected during the service.

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A video shared by the preacher on his social media platforms shows him calling out the congregation for not giving enough, remarking that the collection of the day cannot even buy

He is seen ordering one of the at the members of his church to empty the contents of the offering basket on the pulpit, revealing the collection for the day which fell short of his expectation.

“Mwaga hapa. Toa bahasha ili watu waone. Hii lazima tutrend leo (Empty it here for people to see and take the envelopes away. We must trend today),” he stated.

He lamented that the meagre collection could barely afford him a snack of bhajia, with the highest offering being a note of Sh100.

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“Mtu ametoa sadaka kubwa hapa leo ukiondoa bahasha maana bahasha sijui, ni shilingi mia moja. Hizo zingine ni fifty, twenty, ten na five…Hii sadaka hata huwezi kula bajia.” Kanyari remarked.

Trending on social media

Trending topics have a place in Kanyari’s church, with the preacher keeping up to speed with what is trending and inviting people making news on the interwebs to his church.

This year alone, Kanyari has hosted Mbavu the Destroyer and even taken part in the weka mawe challenge that was viral a few months back.

Marion Naipei who went viral after a controversial video of her with a man in a Nairobi club found her place in Kanyari’s church, becoming a constant figure in his sermons and landing assignments, including applying olive oil on worshipers.

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At the height of the scandal, Kanyari embraced Naipei as she made peace with her past and began charting a new path in line with biblical teachings about forgiveness and mercy.

Theirs has been a tumultuous partnership with its ups and downs as she features prominently in both in the bold sermons and controversial moments.

File image of Prophet Victor Kanyari with Marion Naipei at his church [Facebook]

Kanyari has stirred up significant controversy with his actions online, pushing the limits of what many believe is appropriate for a religious leader.

His debut on TikTok caused waves with the preacher explaining that he joined the platform to connect with the youth and his presence online has had its fair share of controversy.

Case in point is when a female TikToker named Faith M Peters presented him with unexpected gifts during a Sunday service: A packet of condoms, panty liners, and Arimis petroleum jelly.

The preacher unwrapped the gifts on the pulpit and the TikToker professed her love for the preacher.

A pillar in the community with political ambitions

Away from the drama, Kanyari, who rose above his controversial past, has turned into a key pillar in his community.

The preacher runs several charity initiatives, with his philanthropy becoming a lifeline for the elderly, the youth and widows.

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Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari

For several days every week, elderly members of the community receive food items and other essential supplies at the preacher's church located in Njiru.