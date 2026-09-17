TikTok to tax Kenyan content creators, asks for KRA details ahead of new deductions

A notification sent through TikTok Announcements is directing creators to fill out a Kenyan tax form. The reported rates are 5% for residents. Non-residents face 20%.

TikTok is moving to tax Kenyan creators’ earnings.

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The platform has asked users to submit tax and residency information as the platform prepares to apply withholding deductions to eligible earnings.

A notification sent through TikTok Announcements is directing creators to fill out a Kenyan tax form.

The form asks them to declare whether they are residents or non-residents of Kenya.

The reported rates are 5% for residents. Non-residents face 20%.

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A digital pop-art collage of a creator holding a smartphone and a mini tripod, symbolising the modern hustle of TikTok content creation.

TikTok has not said when the deductions will begin. It also hasn't clarified how the rates will apply across different payout types.

This pushes the tax conversation into a more practical stage for creators earning through the platform.

It follows a wider rollout of tax compliance across digital platforms in Kenya. Google has reportedly begun deducting 5% from qualifying YouTube earnings paid to Kenya-based AdSense accounts.

TikTok now joins YouTube and Meta. Both platforms have already asked Kenyan creators for tax details or started deducting tax outright.

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The shift changes more than the money creators take home. It changes who controls the process of collecting tax from digital work.

The new TikTok form asks for personal and residency information.

Creators are required to provide a name, email address, country of residence, and residential status. A residential address is reportedly optional.

The form separates Kenyan residents from non-residents. That distinction determines which withholding rate applies.

But TikTok has been careful not to promise uniform treatment. Content creators shouldn't assume every payment will face the same tax handling without confirming the relevant income category first.

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Several questions remain unanswered.

TikTok hasn't announced a start date for the deductions. It hasn't specified which payout programmes will be affected. It also hasn't explained what happens if a creator delays submitting the form.

It's also unclear whether TikTok will eventually require a KRA PIN. How creators will receive records of tax withheld remains unknown too. So does whether the rule applies to all monetising creators, or only specific payment categories.

This enforcement push comes years after a major TikTok commitment to Kenya.

In August 2023, President William Ruto held a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. TikTok agreed to establish a continental operations and coordination office in Nairobi.

The office was meant to coordinate TikTok's African operations. The platform also pledged closer cooperation with Kenya on content moderation, local hiring, creator monetisation and training programmes.

Right now, Kenyan creators earn through several TikTok-linked routes. These include LIVE Gifts, Video Gifts, subscriptions and the Work With Artist programme.

Tech platform TechTrendsKE previously identified these as the available monetisation options in Kenya, though features can vary by market, account and eligibility.

Other TikTok products haven't launched locally. The Creator Rewards Programme, TikTok Shop, Creator Marketplace and Pulse remain unavailable to Kenyan creators.

TikTok's commercial ecosystem in Kenya extends beyond platform-based rewards, though.

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In February 2026, TikTok said more than 200 Kenyan creators had earned over US$350,000, roughly Sh47 million. That came through brand collaborations facilitated during the first year of TikTok for Business in Kenya.

Those payments reportedly involved partnerships with Aleph Holdings and Wowzi.

TikTok's move comes as other global platforms fold Kenya's digital-content tax rules into their payment systems.

Google's YouTube rollout was reported in August. It involves a 5% withholding deduction on finalised YouTube earnings paid to Kenya-based AdSense accounts. The first affected earnings are expected to be September 2026 earnings, paid out in October.