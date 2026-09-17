File image of Nation Media Group (NMG) CEO Geoffrey Odundo and the Nation Centre

File image of Nation Media Group (NMG) CEO Geoffrey Odundo and the Nation Centre

Joe Ageyo, James Smart moved out of Kenya in major NMG editorial shake-up [full list]

The Nation Media Group is the largest independent media house in East and Central Africa with operations in print, broadcast and digital media

Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced a major regional realignment of its editorial leadership, with Group Editor-in-Chief Dr Joe Ageyo moving to Uganda while James Smart leaves Kenya for a new role in Tanzania.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The changes, announced by Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Odundo on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, affect senior editorial positions across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and take effect immediately.

Ageyo has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of NMG Uganda, while Washington Gikunju will accompany him to Kampala as Acting Managing Editor, NMG Uganda.

In Kenya, Harry Misiko, who has been Managing Editor in charge of Content Strategy, has been appointed Acting Editor-in-Chief and will lead the country's newsroom operations.

Smart, who has been Managing Editor, Broadcast and New Media, Kenya, has meanwhile been appointed Acting Managing Editor, Broadcast and New Media, at Mwananchi Communications Limited in Tanzania.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outgoing NMG Managing Editor, Broadcast and New Media, Kenya James Smart. (Image: NTV)

Odundo said the changes followed a review of the group's editorial structure and evolving business requirements across the region.

“Following a review of the Group's editorial structure and evolving business requirements across the region, we wish to inform you of the following changes, effective immediately,” the CEO said in a memo to staff.

New leadership structure in Kenya

The changes also introduce a series of acting appointments across NMG's Kenyan publishing, broadcast and digital operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dann Mwangi, previously Lead Editor, Broadcast, becomes Acting Managing Editor, Broadcast and New Media, taking over the role previously held by Smart.

John Kiplagat, formerly Head of Production, becomes Acting Managing Editor, Publishing, replacing Gikunju.

Michael Owuor, the current Lead Editor, Weekends, moves to Daily Nation as Acting Lead Editor, while Justus Wanga, formerly Editor, Politics, becomes Acting Lead Editor, Weekend Edition.

Ben Kitili, previously Editor, Video Hub, has been appointed Acting Lead Editor, Broadcasting, replacing Mwangi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Business Daily, Michael Omondi, formerly Editor, Business Hub, becomes Acting Lead Editor.

Alex Ndegwa, previously Lead Editor, Daily Nation, takes up the position of Editor, Content Hub.

The company said the appointments were part of efforts to strengthen its newsroom integration and regional operations, with NTV reporting that the new roles are also intended to support NMG's digital transformation.

“We congratulate all our colleagues and ask everyone to accord them the necessary support as they transition into their respective roles,” Odundo said.

Ageyo's move to Kampala

Ageyo's transfer takes him from the regional editorial leadership position to the Ugandan operation, where he will serve as Editor-in-Chief.

Outgoing NMG Editor-in-Chief Dr. Joe Ageyo. (Image: Nation Media Group)

He will be joined by Gikunju, who moves from the Kenyan publishing operation to become Acting Managing Editor in Uganda.

The changes therefore shift two senior figures from NMG's Kenyan headquarters into leadership positions within the group's Ugandan business, while the Kenyan newsroom receives a new acting editorial head under Misiko.

Smart's move similarly places a senior Kenyan editorial executive within NMG's Tanzanian operation, where he will oversee Broadcast and New Media at Mwananchi Communications Limited in an acting capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Changes follow NMG board overhaul

The editorial realignment comes less than three weeks after NMG reconstituted its board following a change in the company's ownership structure.

On August 28, NMG announced the appointment of six new directors and the resignation of four non-executive directors.

The changes followed the acquisition by Taarifa Ltd of a 54.08 per cent controlling stake previously held by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The six directors appointed to the board were Georgia Mutagahywa, Juliana Rotich, Bharat Thakrar, Wilfred Musau, Dr Julie Gichuru and Julius Kangogo Kipngetich.

The four directors who resigned were Al-Noor Ramji, Sultan Ali Akbar Allana, Fayyaz Nurmohamed and Prof Nancy Booker, with the resignations taking effect on August 28.

NMG's official board announcement confirmed the changes and said the company welcomed the new directors.

The ownership-linked board changes preceded Wednesday's regional editorial restructuring, which now places new acting leadership across NMG's operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.