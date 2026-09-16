High Court gives way forward on ex-Governor Obado's case

Ex Governor Migori County with his co-accused during a court hearing on July 23. Image(DailyNation)

Ex Governor Migori County with his co-accused during a court hearing on July 23. Image(DailyNation)

The High Court of Kenya has adjourned the sentencing of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero, in the Sharon Otieno murder case to November 27, 2026.

The High Court of Kenya has postponed the sentencing of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused in the murder of university student Sharon Otieno to November 27, 2026.

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The adjournment was announced following the conclusion of oral and written submissions from all participating parties, bringing a temporary pause to one of the country's most high-profile murder trials.

Presiding Judge Cecelia Waithaya Githua confirmed that the bench required additional time to thoroughly review the comprehensive submissions made during the trial.

"The court has been informed by the parties, together with the written submissions on litigation, and will deliver its ruling on sentence on the 27th of November," stated the judge.

A file image of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused

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These include the defense's mitigation arguments, the prosecution’s final recommendations, probation reports, and victim impact statements submitted by those directly and secondarily affected by the tragic killing.

Explaining the scheduling decision, Justice Githua noted that the ruling had to be pushed further into the year because the Judiciary is scheduled to begin its annual general meeting on Thursday, September 17.

She reassured all parties that the court would use the intervening period to retire and carefully weigh every piece of evidence, submission, and recommendation presented before rendering a final sentence.

Convictions and Findings

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The sentencing delay follows a landmark judgment delivered on July 23, in which Justice Githua found Okoth Obado, along with his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and former county clerk Caspal Obiero, guilty of roles related to the murder of Sharon Otieno.

According to the court's findings:

Okoth Obado was found guilty of financing the operation that led to the abduction and murder of Sharon Otieno.

Michael Oyamo played a direct execution role, facilitating the logistics and carrying out the physical details of the crime.

Sharon Atieno's family during an hearing on September 16.Image(Standard Digital)

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Caspal Obiero assisted in covering up the murder, attempting to conceal critical evidence and track lines following the incident.

The conviction brought an end to an exhaustive trial that featured testimony from 42 prosecution witnesses and the admission of 81 physical and documentary exhibits.

Immediately following the July verdict, the court canceled the trio's bond terms, remanding them in custody where they remain pending the final sentence.

Mitigation Arguments and Remorse

During the pre-sentencing proceedings, the defense mounted a strong plea for leniency. Former Governor Obado requested a non-custodial sentence, with his legal team pointing to a pre-sentence probation report that highlighted his advanced age, pre-existing health conditions, and clean record prior to this trial as a first-time offender.

In a dramatic and emotional turn during the hearings, Sharon Otieno’s mother, Melida Auma, appealed directly to the court to grant Obado a non-custodial sentence rather than imprisonment or the death penalty.

Speaking on behalf of her family, Auma shared that sentencing the former governor to life imprisonment or death would cause additional trauma, describing it as feeling like experiencing "another death" in her life.

“Don’t crucify Governor Obado. If he goes for death or life sentencing, I’ll see another death in my life. Do me a favour; just don’t take him to jail,” Auma stated.

She expressed that Obado had shown genuine remorse both during the initial stages following Sharon's death and throughout the court proceedings.

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High Court Judge Cecelia Waithaya Githua. Image:(The Judiciary)

"Since the first accused, Obado, has been remorseful at the time of death and during court proceedings and is asking for forgiveness, we said as a family we have forgiven the first accused,” Auma added.