Court denies Machakos man Sh1 million dowry refund after wife leaves in 30 days

A Machakos man who spent Sh1.16 million on a Kamba customary marriage that collapsed in 30 days has lost his court bid for a refund, with the magistrate ruling dowry disputes must first go through clan elders.

A Machakos man who spent Sh1.16 million on a Kamba customary marriage that collapsed in 30 days has lost his court bid for a refund, with the magistrate ruling dowry disputes must first go through clan elders.

A Machakos man who spent Sh1.16 million on a Kamba customary marriage that collapsed in 30 days has lost his court bid for a refund, with the magistrate ruling dowry disputes must first go through clan elders.

A Machakos man poured Sh1.16 million into a Kamba customary marriage, only to watch his wife walk out within 30 days.

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When he turned to the courts demanding his money back, the answer he got was a firm and resounding no.

The man, identified in court as SWM, married MNS under Kamba customary law in November 2025, spending Sh1,169,650 on livestock, traditional tokens, a public address system, catering, clothing, fuel and transport.

He even funded a salon business for her as a gesture of goodwill.

But the union barely survived a month before it fell apart, with SWM telling the court that his wife cut off all communication, denied him conjugal rights and informed her mother she wanted nothing more to do with the marriage.

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Efforts by both families to reconcile the couple collapsed one after another.

Heartbroken and unwilling to return to what he described as a source of untold emotional hardship, SWM filed for divorce at Wamunyu Law Courts.

The jilted man asked Senior Principal Magistrate Pascal Nabwana to order a full refund of everything he had spent on the wedding.

Court Gavel (VideoHive - Stock Footage)

Nabwana agreed that the marriage was beyond saving, ruling that it had "irretrievably broken down, leaving no shell or substance to preserve."

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But when it came to the money, he was equally firm in shutting the door.

The magistrate dismissed the refund claim as legally flawed and culturally unsustainable, explaining that a customary marriage is never a two-person affair but rather a trilateral contract binding the groom, the bride and both their clans together.

That means disputes over dowry cannot simply skip the elders and land straight in a courtroom.

"Parties cannot bypass their elders and jump straight to a court of law to demand financial restitution," Nabwana ruled.

The magistrate added that traditional mechanisms such as clan elder meetings, auditing of gifts and symbolic traditional returns must be fully exhausted first.

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He went on to correct a fundamental misunderstanding at the heart of SWM's case, noting that dowry is never paid to a bride in Akamba tradition.

The gifts and tokens exchanged during such ceremonies are distributed among aunts, relatives and clan elders rather than handed to one woman or her mother alone.

That meant SWM could not simply sue two individuals for property spread across an entire community.

Item by item, Nabwana then picked apart what could never have been recovered anyway, ruling that the goats slaughtered on-site, the beer, soda and food consumed by guests over the two-day celebration were unconditional customary gifts and entertainment costs rather than returnable dowry.

The same fate met the more commercial expenses.

The magistrate held that the PA system hire worth Sh80,000, catering services worth Sh180,000, clothing worth Sh100,000, and transport and fuel costs worth Sh300,000 were simply logistical choices made to elevate the occasion.

He noted that Kamba customary law recognises only specific items such as Mbui sya Ntheo and Ngasya livestock assets as true dowry.

The court also noted that the couple never registered their union under the Marriage Act 2014, though Nabwana clarified that this failure alone does not automatically invalidate an otherwise legally sound customary marriage.