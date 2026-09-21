File image of KRA Headquarters at the Times Tower

File image of KRA Headquarters at the Times Tower

KRA declares deadline for renewal of customs agents licenses: how to renew

Customs Agents are reminded to submit their applications for renewal of Customs Agents licenses for 2027 through the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) on or before October 31, 2026

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the process that Customs agents will use to apply for the renewal of their licences.

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In a public notice dated September 21, 2026, the Commissioner for Customs and Border Control notified the agents that their licenses will expire on the last day of 2026.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wishes to inform Customs Agents that their licenses will expire on 31st December, 2026 with the exception of the 3-year Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) licenses,” the notice reads.

“Provision relating to the licensing of Customs agents are contained in Section 145 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 and Regulation 149-152 of the East African Community Customs Management Regulation, 2010.”

File image of KRA offices

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How to apply for renewal

According to KRA, the application for renewal is for all licensed Customs agents.

The applications should be submitted through Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) platform, http://icms.kra.go.ke, on or before October 31, 2026.

At the same time KRA said that they shall be accompanied by:

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1. Dully filled form C20 (available on the KRA Website, www.kra.go.ke)

2. Current (2026) Certificate of Registration (CR12/CR13)

3. Valid Tax Compliance Certificate for the Company

4. Certificate of Bond & Debt clearance

5. Copy of previous C21 (License)

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6. KIFWA Clearance Certificate for year of application

Public Notice📢



Customs Agents are reminded to submit their applications for renewal of Customs Agents Licences for 2027 through the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) on or before 31st October 2026.



Ensure all required supporting documents are attached to your… pic.twitter.com/5cu3ogN0EH — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) September 21, 2026

Electronic monitoring and tracking services for goods under Customs control

The announcement comes weeks after KRA announced the approval of vendors for the electronic monitoring and tracking of goods under Customs control and transition to the multi-vendor user-owned framework.

In a notice dated September 11, 2026, the taxman said that the authority has transitioned to a Multi- Vendor, User-Owned Seals model for both dry cargo (e-seals) and wet cargo (e-fuel) electronic seals.

According to KRA, the transition was made to enhance service delivery under the Regional Electronic Cargo Monitoring System (RECTS) and in response to evolving business dynamics and increasing demands.

“This model is intended to support the port decongestion initiatives as well as democratise access to the seals,” part of the notice read.

15 vendors approved

KRA in turn notified importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, transporters, bonded warehouse operators and all other Stakeholders and partner States, it has approved 15 vendors to provide electronic monitoring and tracking services in respect of goods under customs control, within the multi-vendor user-owned framework of RECTS.

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Subsequently, KRA said that the electronic seals presently owned by the authority under RECTS will be gradually phased out upto October 26, 2026.

“Thereafter, the electronic monitoring and tracking of goods under Customs control shall be undertaken exclusively by means of devices supplied by the approved Vendors in line with the Multi-Vendor User-Owned Framework,” KRA added.

This framework shall be based on private commercial agreement between the approved vendors and users.

Additionally, users are at liberty to select any of the approved vendors.