The rush to woo Kenyan voters & unusual political goodies: Branded underwear & more

As Kenya’s electioneering period gathers pace, politicians are leaving no stone unturned and giveaways are part of the game. However, some unusual gifts have amused and surprised Kenyans, sparking debate over the increasingly creative lengths politicians are going to in the race for voter support.

With Kenya’s political season gathering pace, politicians are increasingly turning up the charm as they court voters across the country, with some others in a rush against time to deliver promises made to voters in the last General Election.

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Across the country, political events are increasingly becoming generous affairs, with cash, food, household items and an assortment of goodies changing hands as leaders seek to build goodwill and strengthen their political networks.

While goodies flowing freely ahead of what is promising to be another fiercely contested election is not new in Kenyan politics, some politicians have taken the generosity to unexpected levels.

From unusual household items to gifts that leave crowds amused and social media users talking, the race for voters is producing some memorable giveaways as politicians seek to build goodwill and strengthen their political networks.

Branded underwear joins the list of unusual political giveaways

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Among the unexpected items to feature in the growing list of political giveaways was a generous donation of branded women’s underwear made in Kirinyaga.

A screen grab image of a resident holding underwear that was among those given to residents in Kirinyaga

While the clothing item is an essential part of everyday life, few would have expected it to feature among political campaign goodies, especially when it comes branded.

Whether this was an immediate need of the recipients is a different matter altogether, but the unusual gesture left tongues wagging, adding another curious chapter to the increasingly creative ways politicians are seeking to connect with potential voters.

Residents expressed their disappointment and challenged politicians to implement meaningful initiatives that transform lives.

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"This thing of underwear has brought so much disappointment and problems here...If you want to help women, do something that when you come back next time, it would have uplifted them," one resident said.

Ndia: School uniforms that had a political flavour

The list of unusual political giveaways does not end with underwear. Ndia Member of Parliament George Kariuki also found an unusual way to put his name in front of the electorate after donating school uniforms bearing his name to pupils in his constituency.

School uniforms are a practical necessity for learners, with the lawmaker stepping in to support helping learners who may otherwise struggle to acquire the required school attire, but the donation took on a distinctly political flavour.

The MP defended his actions, explaining that the uniforms were purchased using his personal funds, adding that even global development and aid agencies brand their donations.

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The uniforms I donated were bought using my own money, not CDF funds. When I visited the school, I found pupils wearing tattered clothes. It really touched me...There is nothing wrong with branding a donation. Even global organizations like UNICEF, World Vision, and Plan International brand their donations.

Ol Kalou: Generosity meets development and political survival

Ol Kalou turned into a spectacle of grand gifting and development as Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and top government officials have camped in the Constituency ahead of the by-election held on July 16, 2026.

Almost overnight or so it seemed, the government was in a rush to implement projects in the area.

Meetings were held in different parts of the constituency with locals receiving purple-painted gas cylinders, shoes, mattresses and other goodies.

Electricity poles were erected across the constituency with many residents who had gone for decades without electricity in their homes finally having their prayers answered.

Ol Kalou MP Sammy Kamau Ngotho