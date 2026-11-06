Ruto Steps Out in Burgundy Tuxedo as First Lady Stuns in Embroidered Gown, Fascinator at Charlene’s Wedding

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto showcased high elegance at Charlene Ruto’s wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza. From Ruto's patterned burgundy tuxedo to Charlene’s stunning lace mermaid gown, the ceremony was a masterclass in wedding fashion.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto brought elegance and style to their daughter Charlene Ruto’s wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple stepped out in carefully selected outfits that blended formal fashion with cultural touches.

The President opted for a burgundy tuxedo jacket featuring intricate black patterns, giving his outfit a distinctive finish.

He paired it with a crisp white dress shirt and a classic black bow tie, creating a sharp contrast against the rich colour of the jacket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The president completed the look with dark formal trousers, polished black shoes and a light-coloured fedora hat with a black band.

Ruto was also carrying a cultural decorative cane, adding a traditional touch to his appearance.

Rachel, meanwhile, attracted attention in a floor-length embroidered gown featuring a blend of burgundy, maroon and blush-pink shades.

The dress was covered in intricate floral patterns, giving the fabric a rich and detailed appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her outfit featured long sleeves and a structured peplum detail around the waist, creating a defined silhouette.

She paired the gown with a dramatic, wide-brimmed fascinator hat in a matching shade, completing an elegant look suited to the wedding celebrations.

Charlene Ruto’s intricate lace wedding gown

The bride chose a classic white gown with a fitted mermaid silhouette. The dress hugged her figure through the bodice, waist and hips before widening towards the hem, creating a flowing, floor-length finish.

It's defining feature was the detailed floral lace overlay, which covered the gown and gave it a textured appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The delicate botanical patterns stood out against the solid ivory lining, adding depth and detail to the design.

The gown also featured a high neckline and fitted long sleeves made entirely from sheer illusion lace.

Charlene's semi-transparent detailing around the upper chest and arms offered a delicate contrast to the fitted bodice, while scalloped lace edges finished the sleeves at the wrists.

Charlene completed her bridal look with a long, sheer tulle veil draped over her head and face.

It flowed past her shoulders and blended into the sweeping train at the back of the gown, adding a dramatic finish to the ensemble.

Isaya Yunge’s ivory and black wedding tuxedo

Isaya Yunge complemented the bride’s look in a tailored ivory double-breasted tuxedo jacket, paired with solid black trousers.

The jacket featured broad peak lapels, matching covered buttons and structured shoulders, giving it a clean and formal appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beneath it, he wore a crisp white dress shirt and an oversized black bow tie.