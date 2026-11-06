Nigerian, Tanzanian Men Who Stole President William Ruto’s Daughters June and Charlene’s Hearts

President William Ruto's daughters June and Charlene have found love beyond Kenya’s borders.

President William Ruto's daughters June and Charlene have found love beyond Kenya’s borders.

President William Ruto in the past cracked up Kenyans on how a man identified as Ochieng, who was rumoured to be dating one of his daughters, pulled a disappearing act. Shortly after his daughter June got married to a Nigerian in a fancy wedding.

President William Ruto’s family has attracted attention over the years for relationships that have brought men from different parts of Africa into the First Family.

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Ruto's daughters June and Charlene have found love beyond Kenya’s borders.

The President previously amused Kenyans when he narrated how a man identified as Ochieng, who was rumoured to be dating one of his daughters, suddenly disappeared from the picture.

In a video that sparked laughter, Ruto recalled hearing about Ochieng but said the man was never seen again.

President William Ruto.

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Shortly afterwards, his daughter June married a Nigerian man in a lavish wedding, marking the beginning of the family’s cross-border marriage stories.

Kenya's President William Ruto says Nigerian men are marrying all the women in Kenya. He also said his daughter is married to a Nigerian man. https://t.co/Ah8oWFyYoh — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 5, 2025

Years later, Charlene’s relationship with Tanzanian technology entrepreneur Isaya Yunge brought renewed attention to the foreign men who have become part of the President’s family.

Isaya Yunge, Charlene Ruto’s Tanzanian partner

On August 8, 2026, Charlene Chelagat held her traditional Kalenjin engagement ceremony, known as Koito, with Yunge at Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County.

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The colourful celebration attracted prominent guests and introduced many Kenyans to Yunge, a Tanzanian entrepreneur known for his involvement in technology and youth empowerment.

Born and raised in Mwanza, Tanzania, Yunge is the co-founder and chief executive officer of SomaApps Technologies, a company behind SomaApp, a digital platform that connects African students with scholarship opportunities.

His contribution to technology and youth development earned him international recognition in 2018 when he received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award from the late Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Isaya Yunge and Charlene Ruto.

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Following their traditional engagement, Charlene and Yunge are expected to complete the remaining wedding formalities.

June Ruto’s marriage to Nigerian scholar Alexander Ezenagu

Charlene’s older sister, June Ruto, had already established the family’s connection to cross-border marriages when she married Nigerian legal scholar Dr Alexander Paul Ezenagu.

President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto walking their daughter June down the aisle.

Their wedding celebrations began with a traditional Koito ceremony in May 2021 before the couple held a white wedding later that month.

Ezenagu, who has Igbo heritage, has an extensive academic background in law, with qualifications from institutions in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and Canada.

He obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ibadan before pursuing a Master of Laws in Commercial Law at the University of Cambridge.

He later earned a PhD in International Tax Law from McGill University in Canada.

His academic work has focused on international trade, commercial law and taxation. He previously worked as an Assistant Professor of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

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June’s marriage brought the Nigerian scholar into the Ruto family, making him one of the President’s foreign sons-in-law.