NTSA introduces new Boda Boda registration rules in Kenya

Boda bodas (commercial motorcycle taxis) are a foundational pillar of Kenya's transport network, employing over 2.5 million operators and contributing roughly 4.4% to the national GDP (Image: Files)

Boda bodas (commercial motorcycle taxis) are a foundational pillar of Kenya's transport network, employing over 2.5 million operators and contributing roughly 4.4% to the national GDP (Image: Files)

Boda boda riders may soon face a more structured system of registration, identification and operating zones as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) expands its digital management of the motorcycle taxi industry.

The Boda Boda Management System (BMS) is designed to help authorities identify individual riders, link them to their operating areas and establish the ownership of motorcycles.

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NTSA says the initiative will also support efforts to tackle motorcycle theft and improve accountability in the sector.

Kenya has more than 1.4 million registered motorcycles and over 1.8 million active riders (Image: Files)

How the digital system works

NTSA Assistant Director of Road Safety Programmes Samuel Musumba said on November 5 that the system had been rolled out to bring riders onto a digital platform that captures their operating locations, stages and drop-off areas.

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The authority is working with county governments to register riders under recognised Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) and organise them around designated stages.

Nairobi is already implementing parts of the arrangement. Riders in different areas are being identified through colour-coded reflector jackets.

Musumba cited Lang’ata and Waiyaki Way as examples of areas using different colours to distinguish operators.

County enforcement teams are also checking whether riders belong to recognised SACCOs and operate within the designated structures.

The system is intended to give authorities a clearer picture of who is operating a motorcycle taxi, where the rider works and which organisation the operator belongs to.

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Why NTSA wants riders registered

The industry has struggled with problems involving unregistered operators, motorcycle theft, unclear ownership records and disputes over bikes sold without completing the legal transfer process.

NTSA says the BMS will help establish links between riders and the motorcycles they operate.

That information could help authorities and SACCOs trace motorcycles reported stolen and identify operators involved in incidents.

The legal framework already requires motorcycle taxi operators to belong to a body corporate registered with NTSA.

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Under the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of Motorcycles) Regulations, as amended in 2022, an organisation seeking registration must provide its certificate of registration or incorporation, have at least 100 motorcycle taxi operators and submit a list of motorcycle owners and registration numbers.

Registered operators may also be required to provide NTSA with details of their riders and the geographical areas in which they operate.

The regulations give NTSA, in consultation with county governments, a role in designating motorcycle taxi operating areas and hours.

The sector generates around Sh660 billion annually, supporting fuel taxes and license fee revenues (Image: Files)

What riders need to comply with

The digital rollout does not remove existing motorcycle safety and licensing requirements.

Under the motorcycle regulations, a rider must hold a valid driving licence for the relevant motorcycle class.

Motorcycle taxi owners must ensure that the bike has third-party public service vehicle insurance.

The rules also require helmets and reflective gear for both the rider and passenger.

A motorcycle taxi should carry only one passenger at a time, and riders are prohibited from carrying passengers and loads together.

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The rider must also keep the motorcycle's rear number plate visible and avoid parking in undesignated areas.

Membership of a recognised operator organisation and compliance with county operating arrangements are additional parts of the sector's regulation.

Motorcycle ownership and the 14-day transfer rule

The ownership component is particularly important for people who buy or sell second-hand motorcycles.

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A motorcycle should not continue operating on public roads indefinitely under the previous owner's records after a sale.

NTSA has reminded vehicle and motorcycle owners that Section 9 of the Traffic Act requires ownership transfers to be completed within 14 days.

A buyer who continues using a vehicle after that period without being registered as the new owner commits an offence.

The authority provides ownership transfer services through its online service portal. Its electronic logbook system also allows owners to access and verify registration records through eCitizen.

Buyers should therefore confirm that the logbook details match the motorcycle, complete the ownership transfer and retain evidence of the transaction.

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A sale agreement alone does not replace the formal NTSA transfer.

Is nationwide registration already compulsory?

NTSA has described the BMS as a countrywide initiative, but its November 5 update does not set out a complete national registration timetable, a uniform application procedure or any new fees for riders.

It has also not explained whether the system uses live GPS tracking.

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Its stated functions centre on identifying riders, linking them to stages and operating areas, and improving motorcycle ownership records.

Riders should follow instructions issued by NTSA and their county governments as implementation proceeds.

The authority says the objective is to organise and regulate the industry, not simply to punish operators.