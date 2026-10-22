Boda boda rider trades the bike for boxing ring to win medal for Kenya

The 24-year-old sensation was unfazed by his inexperience as he floored experienced boxers to claim a bronze medal at the World Boxing Elite African Championships.

Among his peers in Githurai, Nairobi, Emmanuel Odhiambo is a boda boda rider who goes about his business to eke out a living.

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However, among Kenyan boxing fans, he is a pugilist who has brought glory to the country.

The 24-year-old was a surprise selection to Kenya’s national boxing team, popularly known as Hit Squad, as coach Musa Benjamin overlooked more experienced boxers for him.

Odhiambo returned the favour by winning a bronze medal at the inaugural World Boxing Elite African Championships currently going on at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena.

A member of the Githurai 44 Boxing Club, Odhiambo was selected ahead of Shaffi Bakari, Dennis Muthama and Chris Musyoki and for an inexperienced boxer like him, he did well at the championship, making a surprise appearance at the semi-final.

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How Odhiambo made it to medal bracket

Odhiambo showed grit and determination in his first two rounds to defeat Angola’s Noel Luemba 4-1 in the first round of the men’s bantamweight (50-55kg) before flooring Zienalabden Ismail from Sudan 5-0.

That earned him a place in the semi-final where he met his waterloo as Uganda’s Samuel Nsumbuga beat him 5-0 to end his impressive journey.

However, Odhiambo had made his own bit of history as he claimed a bronze medal at the continental event, giving him hope of better tidings in the sport.

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“This was a good experience, and, in fact, it has lit up the fire in me to aim higher,” Odhiambo told Nation.

Boxing sensation sets sights on Olympics

Odhiambo is grateful that he was able to feature at a local tournament organised by his Githurai Boxing Club as it is from there that coach Benjamin spotted him. He now has big dreams, including winning a medal for Kenya at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, something the country has not done since 1988.

“I now have a dream of reaching the highest level in boxing. I think making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games is a good idea,” he further stated.

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Odhiambo’s coach is already predicting big things for his protégé as he has seen enough to be convinced that he can be the man to return the long-lost boxing glory to Kenya.