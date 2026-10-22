Advertisement

Gaucho Makes Surprising Comparison Between Sifuna and Babu Owino

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 08:47 - 22 October 2026
Gaucho Makes a Surprising Comparison Between Sifuna and Babu Owino
Gaucho Makes a Surprising Comparison Between Sifuna and Babu Owino
Gaucho has stirred political debate after questioning Edwin Sifuna’s popularity and comparing his grassroots support to that of Babu Owino.
Advertisement

Calvince Okoth, alias Calvince Gaucho, launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a live interview on Radio Generation, claiming he is arrogant, overly protected by his supporters, and incapable of winning a lower-level parliamentary or civic seat without his party machinery.

Advertisement

Gaucho argued that Edwin Sifuna's political popularity is built on illusion rather than genuine grassroots support.

He drew sharp contrasts between the Nairobi Senator and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, arguing that Sifuna would face a severe electoral defeat in localised constituency contests.

Contrasting Political Heavyweights: Babu Owino Versus Edwin Sifuna

Advertisement

Kicking off his analysis, Gaucho stated that grouping top youth leaders in the opposition together masks major differences in their political weight and grassroots penetration.

According to Gaucho, comparing the Embakasi East MP to the Nairobi Senator reveals a stark divide. Gaucho said: “The difference between Babu Owino and Sifuna is like day and night. People have protected Sifuna, and you even find older people saying, ‘Mimi ni Sifuna’. That’s why I’m telling you that Sifuna has brainwashed people in Western because they don’t know who he truly is. Even if he vied for an MP seat, he would not have won; how about the presidency?”

Accusations of Arrogance and Looming Electoral Defeats

Gaucho predicted an early exit for Sifuna from mainstream elective politics, claiming that despite high social media visibility, the senator lacks the humility and deep-seated community ties required for grassroots survival.

Warning about what he perceives as a growing disconnect with ordinary voters, Gaucho remarked: “His popularity has helped him a lot, but he is also going home. Even if he goes to the constituency or ward, he will not win because he is arrogant and disrespectful. I’m not destroying his name, but everyone who walks with him will one day come out and reveal his true colours.”

Advertisement

Personal Conduct and Controversial Claims

A file image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Taking his critique further, Gaucho alleged that personal habits and lifestyle choices will eventually catch up with the senator, claiming that close associates will eventually speak out.

Weighing in on leadership and personal discipline, Gaucho added: “Everyone loves women, but Sifuna’s love for women is worse. After all this, you will hear a lot. You have to work on alcoholism and loving a lot of women.”

Gaucho's explosive remarks arrive at a time when opposition leaders are restructuring their political alliances across Nairobi and Western Kenya.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Babu Owino Edwin Sifuna
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Boda boda rider trades the bike for boxing ring to win medal for Kenya
News
22.10.2026
Boda boda rider trades the bike for boxing ring to win medal for Kenya
Gaucho Makes a Surprising Comparison Between Sifuna and Babu Owino
News
22.10.2026
Gaucho Makes Surprising Comparison Between Sifuna and Babu Owino
President Ruto Lands in Zimbabwe on Private Jet Ahead of COMESA Summit
News
22.10.2026
President Ruto Lands in Zimbabwe on Private Jet Ahead of COMESA Summit
Dramatic Video Captures Kiambu Man's Daring Climb to Rescue Girl From Burning Building
News
22.10.2026
Dramatic Video Captures Kiambu Man's Daring Climb to Rescue Girl From Burning Building
Inside Ruto's Multi-Million, Expansive Koelel Dairy Farm Toured by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
News
22.10.2026
Inside Ruto's Multi-Million, Expansive Koelel Dairy Farm Toured by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
Kenya’s Illicit Alcohol Crackdown: New Asset-Seizure Plans and Traditional Brew Licensing
News
21.10.2026
Kenya’s Illicit Alcohol Crackdown: New Asset-Seizure Plans and Traditional Brew Licensing