Gaucho Makes Surprising Comparison Between Sifuna and Babu Owino

Gaucho has stirred political debate after questioning Edwin Sifuna’s popularity and comparing his grassroots support to that of Babu Owino.

Calvince Okoth, alias Calvince Gaucho, launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a live interview on Radio Generation, claiming he is arrogant, overly protected by his supporters, and incapable of winning a lower-level parliamentary or civic seat without his party machinery.

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Gaucho argued that Edwin Sifuna's political popularity is built on illusion rather than genuine grassroots support.

He drew sharp contrasts between the Nairobi Senator and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, arguing that Sifuna would face a severe electoral defeat in localised constituency contests.

Contrasting Political Heavyweights: Babu Owino Versus Edwin Sifuna

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Kicking off his analysis, Gaucho stated that grouping top youth leaders in the opposition together masks major differences in their political weight and grassroots penetration.

According to Gaucho, comparing the Embakasi East MP to the Nairobi Senator reveals a stark divide. Gaucho said: “The difference between Babu Owino and Sifuna is like day and night. People have protected Sifuna, and you even find older people saying, ‘Mimi ni Sifuna’. That’s why I’m telling you that Sifuna has brainwashed people in Western because they don’t know who he truly is. Even if he vied for an MP seat, he would not have won; how about the presidency?”

Accusations of Arrogance and Looming Electoral Defeats

Gaucho predicted an early exit for Sifuna from mainstream elective politics, claiming that despite high social media visibility, the senator lacks the humility and deep-seated community ties required for grassroots survival.

Warning about what he perceives as a growing disconnect with ordinary voters, Gaucho remarked: “His popularity has helped him a lot, but he is also going home. Even if he goes to the constituency or ward, he will not win because he is arrogant and disrespectful. I’m not destroying his name, but everyone who walks with him will one day come out and reveal his true colours.”

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Personal Conduct and Controversial Claims

A file image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Taking his critique further, Gaucho alleged that personal habits and lifestyle choices will eventually catch up with the senator, claiming that close associates will eventually speak out.

Weighing in on leadership and personal discipline, Gaucho added: “Everyone loves women, but Sifuna’s love for women is worse. After all this, you will hear a lot. You have to work on alcoholism and loving a lot of women.”