Dramatic Video Captures Kiambu Man's Daring Climb to Rescue Girl From Burning Building

The viral footage captured him clinging to a balcony edge as flames shot out from nearby windows and dark smoke rose into the sky.

The viral footage captured him clinging to a balcony edge as flames shot out from nearby windows and dark smoke rose into the sky.

Acting on nothing but instinct, the man held the exterior drainage pipes and climbed the burning building floor by floor to rescue the little child.

A viral video has captured a man rescuing a young girl from a burning building in Gachie, Kiambu County.

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The saviour of the day, identified as a teacher, found himself at the centre of a dramatic rescue, scaling the flaming structure with his bare hands to pull a young girl out alive.

Flames engulfed the building along Kiuna Road, forcing terrified residents to flee into the streets.

In the panic that followed, a group of youngsters reportedly sprinted across the road to raise the alarm with a teacher nearby, telling him other children remained stuck inside the burning block.

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Our Shujaa Our Hero of the Saturday Fire tragedy that took 2 little kids this man risked it all to save the little girl that left that house alive he really deserves to be recognised. happened pale kiuna road https://t.co/kfBRlO0ekT — Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) October 20, 2026

Acting on nothing but instinct, the teacher seized hold of the exterior drainage pipes and began climbing the burning building floor by floor, with fire still spreading through the surrounding structure.

The viral footage captured him clinging to a balcony edge as flames shot out from nearby windows and dark smoke rose into the sky.

He stayed there, gritting through the heat, until residents from a lower floor reached up to help him lower the frightened girl down to safety.

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The rescue came at a devastating cost, however. Two of the girl's siblings did not make it out of the fire alive, a tragic detail that has tempered the celebration surrounding the teacher's bravery.

Kenyans online hailed the man as a shujaa, the Swahili word for hero. Many called him an unsung hero, while others said he deserved praise and blessings.

The video went viral during the week of Mashujaa Day, when Kenyans honor the heroes who stood up to British colonial rule and won the country's independence.

Parklands viral robbery video

In another incident, police have arrested a suspect who violently attacked and robbed a member of the public in Parklands, Nairobi.

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The viral footage captured the suspect and his accomplices violently restraining the victim by the roadside, robbing him, and escaping the scene.

Foreign National Pinned Down and Robbed in Brazen Daytime Mugging in Parklands. https://t.co/IMM1qjulGQ — 254 News (@254newsofficial) October 15, 2026

Detectives attached to Gigiri police station traced the suspect, identified as Obed Makori, to the Northern Bypass, where they picked him up after following up on intelligence tying him to the attack.