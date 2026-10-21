Kenya’s Illicit Alcohol Crackdown: New Asset-Seizure Plans and Traditional Brew Licensing

Police officers inspect alcoholic drinks suspected to be counterfeit at an entertainment joint in Kiambu County (Image: Files)

Police officers inspect alcoholic drinks suspected to be counterfeit at an entertainment joint in Kiambu County (Image: Files)

The government is preparing tougher laws against illicit alcohol networks, including proposals to seize assets linked to the trade and strengthen penalties across the supply chain.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced the proposed measures on October 21 following a meeting with security agencies, regulators and representatives of county governments.

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The government says the campaign is targeting not only people selling illicit drinks but also manufacturers, distributors, financiers and others who facilitate the trade.

Officials have framed the business as an organised-crime threat, arguing that enforcement must reach the networks supplying dangerous, chemical-laced alcoholic products.

Kindiki reported that multi-agency operations during the preceding ten days had conducted nine raids targeting illicit ethanol and another 116 operations against brews produced outside public-health and quality standards.

The government has also established a permanent coordination secretariat at Harambee House Annex to bring enforcement agencies together.

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This includes the National Police Service, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Anti-Counterfeit Authority and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The intention is to pursue manufacturers and supply networks rather than rely only on intermittent raids against individual outlets.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki holds deliberations on new measures with the IG of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, representatives of the Council of Governors, relevant Principal Secretaries and heads of agencies (Image: Files)

What changes are being proposed?

Kindiki said legislative proposals had been finalised to introduce harsher penalties for people involved in manufacturing, distributing, financing or otherwise enabling the illicit alcohol trade.

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The government also wants stronger provisions for asset seizure, forfeiture and confiscation of funds linked to criminal networks.

Officials say proceeds recovered through the proposed measures would support rehabilitation programmes for people affected by alcohol and drug addiction.

However, the announcement did not set out specific new fines or prison terms, and the detailed legislation had not yet been enacted as of October 21.

The government still needs to publish the proposed legal text and take it through the applicable legislative process.

Kenya already has the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, which provides legal mechanisms for recovering assets connected to criminal activity.

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The exact relationship between those existing powers and the proposed new measures will become clearer when the government publishes its legislative proposals.

The announcement should not be read as authority for the automatic seizure of any person's property merely because they are suspected of selling illicit alcohol.

The legal grounds, evidence and procedures applicable to any recovery action remain important.

A common licensing framework

National and county governments have also agreed to develop a common licensing framework for alcohol outlets.

The current system operates under the national Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, 2010, alongside county-level licensing laws and regulations.

Counties play a central role in licensing alcohol outlets, while national agencies handle responsibilities including product standards, public health, tax enforcement and criminal investigations.

Different county rules can make compliance more complicated for businesses operating across several areas.

A common framework could improve consistency, but officials have yet to publish the final model, licensing fees, application process or implementation timetable.

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Businesses should therefore continue following the existing requirements in their county rather than assume that a new national licence is already available.

IG of Police Douglas Kanja during deliberations on new measures with the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, representatives of the Council of Governors, relevant Principal Secretaries and heads of agencies (Image: Files)

Can traditional brews become legal?

The government says traditional alcoholic drinks that meet KEBS requirements will be formalised and licensed.

The proposal could create a route for producers of compliant traditional brews to operate within the regulated market.

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But meeting product-quality standards is not necessarily a substitute for the applicable manufacturing and trading licences.

Producers will still need to comply with the licensing and other legal requirements governing their activities.

The planned framework could offer legitimate producers clearer rules while allowing authorities to target products that fail safety requirements or are manufactured or sold unlawfully.

What happens next?

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The government has indicated that it will strengthen community participation, while enforcement agencies continue intelligence-led operations.

The practical impact will depend on how information is gathered, whether agencies share evidence effectively and how consistently laws are applied across counties.

A successful crackdown must protect consumers from dangerous drinks without treating every traditional brewer or licensed alcohol business as part of a criminal network.

For now, the immediate changes are increased enforcement and preparations for new legislation.