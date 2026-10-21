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Mosiria breaks silence after being sacked, accuses Sakaja of sidelining him

Ndunyu Joseph 17:20 - 21 October 2026
Geoffrey Mosiria with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Geoffrey Mosiria with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Mosiria had previously served as Chief Officer for Environment before moving to the citizen engagement and customer service docket in November 2025. He had earlier worked in the county's health administration following his appointment as a chief officer after the 2022 General Election.
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Nairobi City County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has broken his silence following his removal from the citizen engagement and customer service docket.

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In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, October 21, Mosiria accused Governor Johnson Sakaja of sidelining him for nearly three years and alleging that his responsibilities were curtailed after disagreements over how the county's affairs were handled.

He thanked Sakaja for making his removal official but claimed that he had effectively lost his authority much earlier, when his responsibilities in the county's health department were allegedly taken away in December 2023.

“Thank you, my boss, for making my sacking official. However, what you forgot to tell Nairobi residents and Kenyans is that you effectively dismissed me on 28th December 2023,” Mosiria wrote.

Geoffrey Mosiria
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He alleged that Sakaja stripped him of his constitutionally assigned responsibilities as an accounting officer and transferred them to junior officers through what he described as an unprocedural memorandum.

Mosiria further claimed that the health budget under his docket was reduced from Sh1.2 billion to Sh100 million, alleging that the changes followed his refusal to participate in direct procurement arrangements that he claimed would favour individuals associated with the governor and county contractors.

The allegations have not been independently established, and Mosiria did not provide publicly verified evidence in the statement to substantiate the claims.

He said he was subsequently transferred to the Environment department, where he alleged that his director reported directly to the governor, leaving him with limited responsibilities.

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Mosiria said he nevertheless continued participating in enforcement operations on the streets of Nairobi because he wanted to remain useful to residents.

He also cited what he described as attacks in official WhatsApp groups, public criticism and a court case over alleged contempt of court, which he claimed was part of an effort to remove him from office.

According to the outgoing county officer, his last meeting with Sakaja to discuss his grievances took place on December 28, 2023, at the governor's private office in Riverside.

Mosiria further alleged that subsequent attempts to communicate with the governor had largely gone unanswered.

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The statement followed a county notice dated October 21, signed by Nairobi City County Secretary and Head of Public Service Machel Waikenda, announcing changes affecting three chief officers.

Under the changes, Zipporah Njeri Mwangi was designated Acting Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service while retaining her existing responsibilities in City Culture, Arts and Tourism.

Eng. Samwel Njogu was assigned as Acting Chief Officer for Mobility, while Godfrey Akumali retained the Housing and Urban Renewal docket and additionally assumed the role of Acting Chief Officer for Lands. The changes took effect immediately.

Mosiria had previously served as Chief Officer for Environment before moving to the citizen engagement and customer service docket in November 2025.

He had earlier worked in the county's health administration following his appointment as a chief officer after the 2022 General Election.

In his statement, Mosiria also alleged that he had information suggesting preparations were underway for a court case intended to have him jailed.

He said he respected the courts and would defend himself through lawful means against allegations he considered false or malicious.

The outgoing county officer separately denied claims circulating in a video that he had diverted medicines intended for county hospitals to pharmacies allegedly associated with him.

Mosiria maintained that medicines were delivered to all 124 county health facilities, with local leaders and community health promoters accompanying the distribution.

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He challenged anyone with credible evidence of wrongdoing to present it through the appropriate legal channels.

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