Mosiria breaks silence after being sacked, accuses Sakaja of sidelining him

THANKS MY BOSS GOVERNOR SAKAJA ! Thank you, my boss, for making my sacking official. However, what you forgot to tell Nairobi residents and Kenyans is that you effectively dismissed me on 28th December 2023, when you took away my constitutionally assigned mandate as an Accounting Officer and handed it to my junior officers as per the attached memo which was unprocedural . You went ahead and reduced my dockets health budget from 1.2B to 100M so that I couldn’t have a budget to work reasons being I refused to be used to do direct procurement favoring people around you and your contractors . Evidence available when you made a WhatsApp conference call for which your chief of staff , osman khalifa were in and you really confronted me . You later deployed me to Environment, sidelining me as my director reported directly to you. I was left idle in office doing nothing .Instead of sitting idle in the office , I chose to go to the streets and lead operations meant to be handled by junior officers like my director because I still wanted to serve Nairobians. I endured frustrations, official WhatsApp groups attack ,public attacks, and a court case that nearly saw me jailed for six months over alleged contempt of court which was well planned to kick me out of office and when i asked why what followed was a transfer to customer service ( Public participation , citizens engagement and customer service). I remained silent even as bloggers called for my resignation. All I wanted was an opportunity to work, deliver for Nairobians, and earn back your trust. My last meeting with you was as my boss whom we should be meeting regularly to discuss important issues about Nairobi was in 28 December 2023, when you stripped me of my responsibilities at your private office in riverside . Since then, my grievances have gone unheard, and I have never had a fair opportunity to discuss them with you as you rarely pick calls or respond to my messages. Despite everything, I never gave up on Nairobi. Today, I am humbled that Nairobi residents are calling upon me to serve them as their governor. I have endured the pain, learned from the challenges, and I am ready to serve. My desire has never been to fight anyone; it has always been to fix the systems and serve the people of Nairobi. Lastly I have information that you are preparing a court case to fix and jail me . I hope Nairobi people know who belongs to jail and who should serve them .