Ni uchungu sana! Geoffrey Mosiria fired in Nairobi County reshuffle

The changes leave Mosiria outside the county executive structure as he pursues his stated political ambitions

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has removed Geoffrey Mosiria from his position as Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, days after the county official declared his intention to challenge him for the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The changes were communicated through an executive restructuring circular dated Wednesday, October 21, 2026, signed by County Secretary and Head of Public Service Dr Machel Waikenda. The circular took effect immediately.

Also confirmed was the reassignment of Eng. Samwel Njogu, Zipporah Njeri Mwangi and Godfrey Akumali to new or additional responsibilities.

Mosiria’s removal came amid a public fallout with the county leadership, with the former chief officer raising concerns about alleged intimidation and attempts to force him out of the administration.

On Wednesday, Mosiria said he was aware of previous attempts to challenge his position through legal proceedings, adding that he would defend himself against allegations he considered false or malicious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Geoffrey Mosiria with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

The move also follows Mosiria’s declaration that he would seek the Nairobi governor’s seat in the next General Election.

He announced his ambition on October 11 during a church service at Jesus Is Alive Ministries in Nairobi, where he presented his experience in health, environment and customer service as preparation for the county’s top job.

“If you want change in Nairobi, Mosiria is the change. Mosiria will fix Nairobi,” he said during the announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mosiria had served as Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service after being moved from the Environment docket in November 2025.

In that role, he was involved in public engagement and customer service, while maintaining a visible presence on social media through posts documenting his interactions with residents.

His removal forms part of a wider reshuffle affecting senior county officials.

Under the changes, Zipporah Njeri Mwangi was designated Acting Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, in addition to her existing responsibilities for City Culture, Arts and Tourism.

Mosiria previously served as Chief Officer for Environment, where he gained public attention through enforcement operations targeting illegal dumping, sanitation violations and noise pollution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His hands-on approach earned him both support from residents who wanted stricter enforcement and criticism from those affected by county operations.

Before taking up the Environment portfolio, he served in the county’s health administration, having been appointed a chief officer after the 2022 General Election.

His earlier career included hospital administration at public health facilities in Nairobi.

His removal comes as the race for Nairobi governor begins taking shape ahead of the 2027 polls.

Mosiria’s entry into the contest had positioned him as a potential challenger to Sakaja, who was his political and administrative boss.

In the new Nairobi changes, Njogu has been assigned as Acting Chief Officer for Mobility while Mwangi will oversee City Culture, Arts and Tourism and at the same time serve as Acting Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.