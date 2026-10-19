Geoffrey Mosiria Talks Sakaja Tensions, Sabotage Claims, and 2027 Nairobi Gubernatorial Ambitions

Geoffrey Mosiria has opened up about his strained working relationship with Governor Johnson Sakaja, revealing claims of sabotage as he sets his sights on Nairobi’s top seat in 2027.

Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has affirmed he will remain in his county government role even as he prepares to mount a challenge against Governor Johnson Sakaja in the 2027 General Election.

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Mosiria, who currently oversees Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, revealed a growing rift between himself and the county boss, alleging he has been systematically sidelined following disputes over the handling of public finances and county service delivery.

According to Mosiria, the friction originated in 2023 after he contested a decision that revoked his authority as the accounting officer in the Health sector, transferring those powers to chief executives of medical facilities.

He maintained that this disagreement sparked a series of administrative reshuffles that saw him moved to the Environment department in 2024 and later shifted to his current docket in late 2025.

While County Hall framed these reassignments as strategic moves to boost efficiency, Mosiria interpreted them as punitive demotions aimed at curtailing his oversight efforts.

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“I sat down with him and asked him why they stripped me of my accounting officer powers and handed them over to junior officers whom I am supposed to supervise,” Mosiria stated as reported by Nation Sport, recalling their last in-depth discussion in December 2023.

Geoffrey Mosiria

He noted that rather than resolving the issues, his push for better medical supplies, improved hospital infrastructure, and tighter accountability only led to his further isolation within the county government structure.

Mosiria dismissed accusations of defiance, arguing that his hands-on approach and dedication to public welfare were unfairly labelled as insubordination.

“I have never insubordinated my boss, but when they took away my powers, I started facing sabotage,” he explained. “I was seen as an outsider, and my hard work did not sit well with my bosses.”

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He further claimed that direct communication with the governor has essentially ground to a halt, alleging that Sakaja only reaches out when specific favors are required while ignoring requests for formal consultations.

Geoffrey Mosiria: Allegations of Internal Hostility and Political Ambitions

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

The tension has also spilt into internal communications. Mosiria accused several county officials of neglecting public service in pursuit of personal interests and alleged that pro-administration figures have targeted him in staff messaging groups, including one named “Governor Monitoring.”

“His junior officers have been attacking me on WhatsApp groups,” Mosiria said. “They have been attacking me on a daily basis, but I always keep quiet.”

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Despite declaring his intent to contest the capital's top seat, Mosiria dismissed calls to resign immediately, insisting that he will fulfil his current mandate until statutory campaign deadlines compel him to step aside.

“I will only resign when the time to start the campaigns comes,” he said. “Why should I resign from the government job? This is not someone’s job.”

Mr Mosiria remained tight-lipped regarding his chosen political vehicle, noting that he would unveil the party when the time is right.