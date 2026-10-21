Kenya Railways warns Kenyans over fake job advert

The fake advertisements falsely claim to offer hundreds of positions such as managers, drivers, and clerks to harvest sensitive personal data or demand illegal upfront processing fees. KRC reiterates that it never requests money or fees during hiring and that all legitimate vacancies are posted exclusively through its official website.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has issued a stern warning to members of the public, cautioning job seekers against falling victim to a widespread and fraudulent recruitment scheme currently circulating across multiple social media platforms.

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In an official public notice released on Wednesday, October 21, the corporation completely disowned the viral advertisements, declaring them entirely fake.

KRC has urged all prospective applicants to exercise extreme caution and verify employment opportunities exclusively through its official communication channels before submitting any personal information or application materials.

Kenya Railways Madaraka Express train

Anatomy of the fraudulent recruitment scam

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The fake notice widely shared under titles such as "Job Opportunity 2026" claims to invite applications for hundreds of positions across various departments within the corporation. The elaborate scheme lists a wide array of job titles designed to attract a broad pool of applicants, including sales and marketing managers, passenger services managers, data entry clerks, drivers, office assistants, and mechanical technicians.

According to the circulation, dozens of vacancies are purportedly open, with some individual job descriptions claiming to feature more than 70 available openings. The sheer scale and professional layout of the fake notices have unfortunately lured numerous unsuspecting job seekers into believing the drives are legitimate.

However, management has moved swiftly to clear the air, reiterating that the corporation did not authorize the advertisements.

“We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing rounds on various social media platforms,” Kenya Railways warned in its public address.

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“We strongly advise job seekers to be cautious and verify any job adverts through our website.”

A growing trend of impersonation and online fraud

This latest recruitment scam highlights a disturbing trend of fraudsters increasingly targeting state corporations and unsuspecting members of the public.

Cybercriminals and scammers have leveraged social media and digital platforms to solicit money, demand processing fees, or harvest sensitive personal details such as ID numbers and financial records under the guise of offering employment.

Security experts and consumer advocates note that economic pressures and high unemployment rates often make job seekers prime targets for such malicious schemes.

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Fraudsters capitalize on the desperation of applicants by promising quick employment in prestigious state agencies in exchange for upfront fees or personal information.

The incident is part of a broader wave of fraudulent activities that have plagued the railway authority in recent months.

Back in July, Kenya Railways was forced to issue a similar public alert regarding fraudulent websites, fake social media pages, and rogue individuals impersonating the corporation to sell counterfeit Madaraka Express passenger service tickets.

During that period, numerous passengers reported significant financial losses after being duped into making ticket payments through unofficial channels and unauthorized online platforms. In response, management confirmed that it was actively collaborating with relevant law enforcement and national security agencies to investigate the ticket-selling scams and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Safeguarding against digital scams

As digital fraud becomes more sophisticated, public institutions and regulatory bodies continue to emphasize the importance of digital hygiene and verification.

Kenya Railways has reiterated that all legitimate recruitment drives, tenders, and official announcements are published exclusively through its official website and verified corporate media channels. The corporation does not request money, mobile money transfers, or processing fees from applicants at any stage of its hiring process.

Job seekers and members of the public are advised to take the following precautionary steps:

Verify the Source: Always cross-reference job advertisements or service offers by visiting the official websites of the respective institutions.

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Avoid Unofficial Channels: Never make payments or share sensitive personal data through social media handles, unsecured links, or messaging applications.

We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing rounds on various social media platforms. We strongly advise job seekers to be cautious and verify any job adverts through our website: https://t.co/zo1DqRnF74 https://t.co/PlEZjCSgJi — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) October 21, 2026

Report Suspicious Activity: Report fraudulent posts, pages, or individuals to the relevant security agencies or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to prevent further victimization.