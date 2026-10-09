Government unveils Sh25 Billion compensation plan for landowners along SGR extension line
The Kenyan government has set aside KSh25 billion to compensate landowners affected by the construction of the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Phase 2B project.
The major infrastructure undertaking, covering the Narok–Bomet–Kisumu stretch, marks a significant step forward in extending the country’s high-speed rail network toward Western Kenya and the wider East African region.
Land valuation and public participation underway
Speaking during a public participation session in Narok, Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Philip Mainga announced that the National Land Commission (NLC) is actively coordinating community engagements to ensure a seamless valuation and compensation process.
According to Mainga, the NLC has already granted Kenya Railways early access to specific sections of the corridor to keep construction momentum going while negotiations with landowners proceed.
"The government has set aside KSh25 billion to compensate people affected by the construction of the Narok-Bomet-Kisumu section," Mainga stated, emphasizing that public consultations are designed to safeguard the rights of local residents while preventing delays to the project timeline.
Affected landowners have expressed support for the process, signaling a willingness to collaborate with state agencies to clear the way for construction.
"The community welcomes the project," said Mzee Stephen Ruto, a resident of Kapkesosio village who attended the public participation session. "It will connect Bomet County to the rest of the country, the East African region, and beyond."
Expanding the economic belt
The SGR Phase 2B project forms part of a broader vision to build an "SGR Economic Belt" designed to stimulate regional economies, create employment opportunities, and enhance trade logistics under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).
In Narok County alone, the rail corridor will stretch across approximately 98 kilometers, with the overall line traversing six counties: Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kericho, Homa Bay, and Kisumu.
To maximize the economic output of each region along the route, the government plans to establish specialized logistics hubs and value-addition facilities tailored to local produce:
Narok County: Focus will center on supporting agriculture, livestock production, and tourism.
Bomet and Kericho Counties: Facilities will feature dedicated logistics hubs optimized for tea processing, storage, and transport.
Kisumu County: A specialized fish logistics hub will support cold storage and streamline the movement of fresh fish to domestic and export markets.
Beyond regional trade, the extended railway line is expected to provide key export sectors including tea, coffee, and sugar with direct, high-capacity access to the Port of Mombasa.
Construction timelines and key milestones
Construction on Phase 2B officially commenced following a launch by President William Ruto on March 19, 2026.
𝗦𝗚𝗥 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡, 𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗞, 𝗢𝗖𝗧 𝟵 - 𝗣𝗖𝗦 The government has set aside KSh25 billion to compensate people affected by the construction of the Narok-Bomet-Kisumu of the Naivasha-Kisumu- Malaba Standard Gauge Railway project. Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Philip Mainga said the National Land Commission is conducting public participation ahead of the compensation of affected landowners Mainga said the NLC has also granted Kenya Railways early access to some sections of land as negotiations and valuation with affected landowners continue. The affected landowners have expressed willingness to participate in the public participation process and work with the government to ensure the compensation negotiations are smooth. Speaking during a public participation session, Mzee Stephen Ruto of Kapkesosio village said the community welcomes the project, adding that it will connect Bomet County to the rest of the country, the East African region and beyond. Construction of SGR phase 2B is picking up pace, with Narok among the areas where works started early. The railway will cover about 98 kilometers in Narok County, with the wider line passing through Bomet, Nyamira, Kericho, Homa Bay, and Kisumu counties. Mainga said the project is being developed as an SGR Economic Belt, with logistics hubs and value-addition facilities planned along the corridor. In Narok, the focus will be on agriculture, livestock and tourism, while Bomet and Kericho will have logistics hubs focused mainly on tea. Kisumu is also expected to have a logistics hub for fish, supporting storage, and the movement of fish to other markets. The railway is expected to support the movement of locally produced goods, including tea, coffee, and sugar, to the Port of Mombasa for export. As part of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, the project is also expected to create jobs and support small businesses. Construction of the railway was launched by President William Ruto on March 19, 2026, with the project expected to take approximately two years to complete. The Narok station is expected to be partially complete by June next year.— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 9, 2026
The full project is scheduled for completion within approximately two years.
Work in Narok has already gathered momentum, with early construction phases moving rapidly.
According to Kenya Railways, the Narok station is projected to reach partial completion by June next year, marking one of the earliest major milestones of the extension project.
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