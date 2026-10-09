Government unveils Sh25 Billion compensation plan for landowners along SGR extension line

𝗦𝗚𝗥 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡, 𝗡𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗞, 𝗢𝗖𝗧 𝟵 - 𝗣𝗖𝗦 The government has set aside KSh25 billion to compensate people affected by the construction of the Narok-Bomet-Kisumu of the Naivasha-Kisumu- Malaba Standard Gauge Railway project. Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Philip Mainga said the National Land Commission is conducting public participation ahead of the compensation of affected landowners Mainga said the NLC has also granted Kenya Railways early access to some sections of land as negotiations and valuation with affected landowners continue. The affected landowners have expressed willingness to participate in the public participation process and work with the government to ensure the compensation negotiations are smooth. Speaking during a public participation session, Mzee Stephen Ruto of Kapkesosio village said the community welcomes the project, adding that it will connect Bomet County to the rest of the country, the East African region and beyond. Construction of SGR phase 2B is picking up pace, with Narok among the areas where works started early. The railway will cover about 98 kilometers in Narok County, with the wider line passing through Bomet, Nyamira, Kericho, Homa Bay, and Kisumu counties. Mainga said the project is being developed as an SGR Economic Belt, with logistics hubs and value-addition facilities planned along the corridor. In Narok, the focus will be on agriculture, livestock and tourism, while Bomet and Kericho will have logistics hubs focused mainly on tea. Kisumu is also expected to have a logistics hub for fish, supporting storage, and the movement of fish to other markets. The railway is expected to support the movement of locally produced goods, including tea, coffee, and sugar, to the Port of Mombasa for export. As part of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, the project is also expected to create jobs and support small businesses. Construction of the railway was launched by President William Ruto on March 19, 2026, with the project expected to take approximately two years to complete. The Narok station is expected to be partially complete by June next year.