Busia Woman Rep race: Bobea Poll puts Catherine Omanyo ahead at 72%

Omanyo was in 2026 appointed acting secretary-general of ODM following changes in the party's leadership, adding a national party role to her position as Busia Woman Representative.

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo has emerged ahead of former officeholder Florence Mutua in a new opinion poll by Bobea Research & Insights, with the incumbent recording 72% support among respondents surveyed across the county.

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The findings, released on October 7, 2026, are contained in the firm's Bobea Countywide Tracker, which examined voter preferences in the contest for the Busia County Woman Representative seat.

According to the survey, Mutua received 25% support, while 3% of respondents were undecided or fell under other options.

The figures give Omanyo a 47-percentage-point lead over Mutua in the reported results.

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo

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Bobea Research said it interviewed 382 respondents across all seven constituencies in Busia County, with the sample distributed proportionally to reflect the county's voter population.

However, the information provided with the poll does not specify the margin of error, confidence level or constituency-level breakdown of the findings.

Why respondents say they support Omanyo

The research firm attributed Omanyo's reported support to respondents' views on her development record, leadership style, political party and performance in office.

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According to the report, some respondents cited development initiatives, while others pointed to her leadership approach and party affiliation when explaining their preferences.

“The 72% rating is one of the highest we have recorded in the county races. It is anchored on visible development and a leadership style that resonates strongly with the grassroots,” Bobea Research described the incumbent's rating.

The statement represents the research firm's interpretation of the survey findings. The information provided does not include detailed responses showing how many respondents cited each factor or independently establish the performance claims.

Mutua, who previously held the Busia Woman Representative seat, recorded 25% in the survey. The poll information does not provide a detailed breakdown of the factors influencing support for the former officeholder.

Who is Catherine Omanyo?

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Omanyo, whose full name is Catherine Nakhabi Omanyo, is the incumbent Busia County Woman Representative and a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). She was elected to the National Assembly in the 2022 General Election.

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo

Her path into elective politics began before her successful campaign for the county seat.

The Women rep first contested for a parliamentary seat in 2007, shortly after completing university, but did not win.

She made another unsuccessful attempt in 2013 before continuing her political journey through ODM.

Omanyo studied at the University of Nairobi from 1998 to 2003, earning a Bachelor of Education (Arts).

Her parliamentary profile also lists leadership training through the Parliamentary Leadership Development Programme and the National Democratic Institute, as well as a democracy certificate from the International Visitor Leadership Programme in the United States.

Before entering Parliament, she worked in community and organisational roles, including coordinating the British Exchange Programme and serving as secretary-general of the National Youth Forum–Obama Leadership. She also served as chief executive officer of Kenya Women Agenda from 2018 to 2019.

Education and community advocacy

Alongside her political career, Omanyo is the founder of Imprezza Academy, which her parliamentary profile lists as an organisation she has directed since 2012.

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Her education advocacy has focused on providing learning opportunities for vulnerable children, including orphans and learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.