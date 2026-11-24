Women applaud during the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Joyful Women Organisation at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

Women applaud during the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Joyful Women Organisation at State House, Nairobi (Image: Files)

Hustler Fund new limits: Who qualifies for loans of up to Sh150,000?

President William Ruto has announced a Sh5 billion boost to the Hustler Fund and higher borrowing limits for 4.5 million regular borrowers. The enhanced loans will target responsible borrowers through the Bridge Loan facility.

The government is expanding the Hustler Fund's lending capacity with an additional Sh5 billion allocation and plans to extend higher borrowing limits to millions of regular users.

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President William Ruto announced the measures on November 24 during the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Joyful Women Organisation at State House, Nairobi.

He said 4.5 million regular borrowers would benefit from enhanced borrowing limits through the Bridge Loan facility, allowing eligible individuals to access loans of up to Sh150,000.

The additional funding is intended to address concerns about the relatively small amounts available to borrowers under the government-backed lending programme.

Ruto also directed the Hustler Fund management to develop a Sh300 million group-financing product that would allow organised groups to access funds and determine how to lend the money among their members.

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The group product is still at the design stage, with detailed eligibility and disbursement rules yet to be announced.

The Hustler Fund (officially the Financial Inclusion Fund) is a Kenyan government-backed digital credit and savings initiative offering instant, collateral-free loans (Image: Files)

Who qualifies for the Sh150,000 loan?

The enhanced limit is not available automatically to everyone registered on the Hustler Fund platform.

It is being extended through the Bridge Loan facility, which targets repeat borrowers who have demonstrated a good repayment record.

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According to the Fund's published eligibility requirements, borrowers must have a favourable Hustler Fund credit rating, generally Category A or some Category B borrowers.

The system assesses borrowing and repayment behaviour to determine individual credit ratings and loan limits.

Borrowers who consistently repay on time have a better chance of qualifying for higher amounts.

The government has identified 4.5 million regular borrowers as the target group for the expanded limits, but this does not mean every person in that category will receive Sh150,000.

The actual amount depends on the borrower's credit rating and approved individual limit.

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The Fund's management has previously indicated that some borrowers were already accessing up to Sh150,000 through the Bridge Loan, depending on their credit scores.

The November announcement is therefore aimed at extending higher-limit access to a much wider group of regular borrowers.

How is the Bridge Loan different from the ordinary Hustler Fund loan?

The Hustler Fund has different loan products, and borrowers should not confuse the Bridge Loan with the standard personal loan.

The ordinary personal loan ranges from Sh100 to Sh50,000, depending on the borrower's credit score and repayment history.

It has a 14-day repayment period and an interest rate of 8% per annum.

The Bridge Loan is designed for borrowers who have established a reliable repayment history and qualify for higher amounts.

Its published terms provide for a repayment period of up to 60 days, with an interest rate of 8% per annum for the first 30 days and 9.5% per annum from the 31st day.

Borrowers must also clear an outstanding Hustler Fund personal loan before accessing the Bridge Loan.

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The platform does not allow customers to hold an outstanding personal and Bridge Loan simultaneously.

The Hustler Fund Bridge Loan is an upgraded credit facility designed to transition disciplined borrowers from small personal mobile loans to larger, bank-backed financing (Image: Files)

How much money actually reaches your phone?

The Fund operates a mandatory savings arrangement that affects the amount a borrower receives.

When a loan is approved, 95% is deposited into the borrower's mobile money wallet, while the remaining 5% goes into savings.

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The savings allocation is divided into two portions: 70% goes into long-term pension savings, while 30% goes into short-term savings.

For example, someone approved for a Sh100,000 loan would receive Sh95,000 in their mobile wallet, with Sh5,000 allocated to savings.

The arrangement is intended to encourage borrowers to build a financial cushion while accessing credit.

How to check your new borrowing limit

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Existing Hustler Fund customers can access the platform by dialling *254# on their registered mobile lines.

After selecting the Hustler Fund menu, eligible borrowers can choose the Bridge Loan option and check their approved limit.

The Fund also provides access through its mobile application. Customers receive an SMS confirming registration and their available limit after opting in.

Borrowers should avoid assuming that the announced Sh150,000 ceiling is already available to every regular user. Individual limits are determined by the system, and the expanded rollout will determine how the new target group is brought into the facility.

The additional Sh5 billion is expected to support the programme's wider lending ambitions, while the proposed group-financing product could give organised savings groups and associations another channel for accessing credit.

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