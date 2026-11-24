The Classic 105 presenter stunned his longtime personal manager with a surprise luxury Mercedes-Benz.

Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni has drawn widespread attention after surprising his longtime personal manager, Melvin Andati, widely known online as Halfman Flex, with a silver Mercedes-Benz E-Class valued at approximately KSh 4.5 million.

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The surprise handover was captured on video and shared on Maina’s Instagram on November 24, 2026, quickly spreading across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Who Is Melvin Andati, aka Halfman Flex?

Operating under the Instagram handle @halfman_flex, where he describes himself as "Half Man Half Amazing" and is associated with Halfman House and Halfman Lounge, Melvin Andati has spent years working behind the scenes with Maina Kageni.

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He manages Maina’s schedule, coordinates his day-to-day movements, and regularly chauffeurs him around Nairobi, frequently appearing behind the wheel in behind-the-scenes clips and Maina’s car reveal videos.

The Moment Melvin Froze

In the video, Melvin is seated in the driver’s seat of a maroon BMW X6, wearing an olive-green "GAMEON" bomber jacket, a black Balmain Paris t-shirt, and a gold chain, with sunglasses resting on his head.

Maina, wearing a white hoodie, walks up to the car, exchanges a few words with him, and leads him out of the BMW.

Parked nearby is a clean, tinted silver Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan with the brand’s three-pointed star catching the light. Gesturing toward the car, Maina delivers the message: "That's your car. That's a new car bro. Welcome to your car. Merry Christmas and happy birthday."

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Melvin laughed in disbelief before circling the vehicle, running his hands along the bodywork, peering inside the doors, and repeatedly saying "thank you" before pulling Maina into a long embrace as onlookers filmed the moment.

Inside the KSh 4.5 Million Ride and Maina’s Car Collection

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class gifted to Melvin belongs to the W213 generation, produced between 2017 and 2023.

In Kenya, units from this generation are listed between KSh 3.7 million and KSh 5.7 million, with foreign-used models typically around KSh 4.5 million.

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