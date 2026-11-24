The United Opposition is pressing for livestreaming and real-time transmission, six-month advance station gazettement, and parallel tallying.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has moved to quell rising political anxiety by insisting that presidential election results announced at individual polling stations are final and legally binding, ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Election,

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Addressing a group of journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon dismissed allegations that the electoral agency harbors plans to conceal results or manipulate the upcoming presidential vote.

Ethekon emphasized that the Commission’s primary mandate at the national level is purely administrative tallying verified figures already declared at the grassroots and announcing the candidate who satisfies the constitutional threshold.

“So I don't understand all this propaganda about the national tallying centre. Results at the polling stations are final. The rest is secretarial work. Something that all of us can do,” Ethekon stated, pushing back against narratives that the national centre serves as an arena for altering outcomes.

United Opposition leaders during a consultative meeting convened by IEBC in Nairobi, November 19, 2026.

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To bolster public confidence in the institution, the Chairperson stressed that the electoral body is operating as a unified team. He urged political actors and stakeholders to refrain from sowing internal divisions that could derail ongoing preparations for the polls.

Logistical realities vs. demands for instant results

While the Commission seeks to reassure voters of its transparency, officials are simultaneously managing public expectations regarding the speed of the tallying process. IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana pushed back against demands that presidential results be declared within an hour of polls closing, pointing to the sheer scale of Kenya's electoral infrastructure.

With over 55,000 polling stations spread across the country, Mukhwana explained that an immediate nationwide declaration is logistically unfeasible. Before results can be aggregated, presiding officers at every individual centre must meticulously complete the physical counting, verification, and electronic transmission of ballots.

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The livestreaming debate and budget constraints

A central flashpoint in the debate is the proposed removal of mandatory livestreaming during results announcements a move critics warn could create a dangerous information vacuum during the tallying window.

Many Kenyans have voiced concerns that without live broadcasts, presiding officers could be vulnerable to political intimidation, while internet outages, portal delays, and uneven party-agent deployment might hinder independent verification.

However, Ethekon cited severe budgetary constraints as a major hurdle to implementing live video feeds across the nation. Equipping more than 50,000 polling stations with cameras, paying for installation, and hiring personnel to monitor the streams would cost taxpayers millions of shillings.

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Ethekon questioned the necessity of such heavy technological expenditure when the public already funds roughly 11 officials per polling station, including presiding officers, clerks, and security personnel.

“At 50,000 polling stations, assuming that is the number we will have, what is the cost of buying those cameras? What is the cost of paying? 50,000 cameras are not cheap. To monitor what is happening on each camera, we would also need people to follow all the feeds and bring everything together in one room for the public to watch,” Ethekon posed.

United opposition demands strict safeguards

Despite the Commission's explanations, opposition leaders remain unconvinced and are actively pursuing legal and structural safeguards. On November 19, 2026, the United Opposition filed a constitutional petition challenging the current tallying and transmission framework, arguing that existing loopholes could enable inconsistencies and vote rigging.

The coalition’s core demands include:

Real-time transmission and livestreaming of results directly from polling stations.

The official gazettement of all polling stations at least six months prior to the election date.

The establishment of independent parallel tallying mechanisms to cross-check official figures.