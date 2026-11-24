IEBC has revealed a major financial challenge ahead of the 2027 elections, raising questions about how the funding shortfall could affect preparations for voting.

Kenya’s electoral agency has sounded the alarm over a massive Sh12 billion financial shortfall ahead of the upcoming general elections, even as it insists that logistical and operational plans remain firmly on track.

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Appearing before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Tharaka lawmaker Gitonga Murugara, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Fahima Abdallah told MPs that the commission is fully prepared to deliver a credible poll despite severe budgetary constraints.

“I want to assure you and the nation that we are prepared and ready, and elections will happen next year, God willing. There is no cause for alarm, and everyone should relax. We are independent, ready, and we will do anything in our capacity to deliver.”

Still, the disclosures made during Parliament's review of the 2027 Budget Policy Statement show that a funding gap of this size directly affects election technology, staff pay, voter registration, and the transport of polling materials.

Strained Logistics, Staff Pay, and Court-Awarded Debts

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IEBC

When an electoral commission enters the final stretch toward a general election short of Sh12 billion, the immediate squeeze falls on core operations that cannot wait until the last minute.

The commission warned lawmakers that additional funds are urgently needed to cover the transport of ballot papers, election materials, and polling officials across the country, alongside public information campaigns and revised pay rates for temporary election workers.

Without timely disbursements, the agency risks delays in mobilising suppliers and rolling out voter education ahead of the August 2027 polls.

The cash crunch is made worse by historical obligations sitting outside the commission's current budget. Abdallah explained that while the IEBC cleared Sh2.9 billion in legacy debt using prior allocations, an additional Sh1.9 billion in court-awarded damages remains unpaid and falls outside its current funding framework.

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IEBC Director Obadiah Keitany confirmed that these legal claims were never budgeted for, prompting MPs to urge the agency to negotiate payment terms with creditors so that financial pressure does not spill over into election preparations.

At the same time, officials attributed lower fund absorption rates to ongoing procurement cycles for critical infrastructure, including ballot papers and election technology.

The commission has been navigating eight separate judicial review cases arising from Public Procurement Administrative Review Board rulings.

With five already concluded, rulings on the remaining cases, including a dispute involving Leading Edge, are expected imminently, which officials hope will clear the way for contracts to proceed without further legal holdups.

Replacing 60,000 Ageing KIEMS Kits Ahead of Voter Registration

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A major share of the commission's financial urgency revolves around election technology and the voter roll.

The IEBC announced that mass voter registration is scheduled to kick off on January 11, running alongside continuous listing exercises, while a statutory audit of the voter register is slated for completion by February in collaboration with the Registrar of Persons.

Addressing public questions surrounding technology vendor Smartmatic, Abdallah clarified that the underlying software remains intact and operational across its four core modules for voter registration, identification, verification, and results transmission.

Instead, the commission is upgrading its physical hardware by acquiring 60,000 brand-new Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits.

While the agency initially planned to salvage 15,000 existing units and procure 45,000 new ones, an assessment by the ICT Authority revealed that the existing fleet had reached its five-year end-of-life threshold, posing significant failure risks on polling day.

The upgraded biometric kits will feature faster processing chips and a dedicated online scheduling tool for citizen biometric capture.

Securing the full budget on time is critical to ensuring all 60,000 devices are delivered, configured, and tested well before voters head to the ballot.

Polling Station Caps, Diaspora Voting, and Political Tensions

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The financial and operational plan also shapes how Kenyans at home and abroad will cast their ballots. Commissioner Francis Aduol confirmed that polling stations will maintain a strict ceiling of 700 voters per stream based on projected demographic turnout, a measure designed to prevent long queues but one that depends on adequate staffing and equipment across every stream.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana outlined plans to extend voting to 26 overseas locations, while noting that diaspora petitions to establish a dedicated 291st parliamentary constituency require broader legal review.

Responding to political tensions following a recent opposition walkout from an IEBC consultative forum, Mukhwana clarified that the engagements were structured in two phases to accommodate all registered political parties rather than singling out specific coalitions.