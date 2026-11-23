Aden Bare Duale EGH is a Kenyan politician who serves as the Cabinet Secretary of Health since his 2025 appointment (Image: Files)

Aden Bare Duale EGH is a Kenyan politician who serves as the Cabinet Secretary of Health since his 2025 appointment (Image: Files)

SHA alert: Don't let hospitals charge you twice for covered treatment

Governors have ordered county hospitals to disregard a government directive to remove Paybill numbers, arguing that SHA does not cover every treatment. But what does the law say about patients being asked to pay?

The Social Health Authority (SHA) is facing fresh resistance from county governments after Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga directed public hospitals to remove their payment Paybill numbers.

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The directive, issued during an engagement with health officials at Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital on November 22, was intended to stop hospitals from demanding additional payments for services already covered by the national health insurance scheme.

Oluga argued that some public hospitals were pushing struggling families deeper into poverty by presenting them with bills for treatment that should be funded through SHA.

He cited the example of a market trader whose business capital was below Sh30,000 but who could receive a hospital bill of Sh50,000.

The Council of Governors (CoG) opposed the directive on November 23, instructing county health facility managers to disregard it.

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Council chairman Muthomi Njuki said counties must retain lawful payment channels for services outside the SHA benefits package.

He also questioned the authority of the national government to issue unilateral instructions on the management of devolved county facilities.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) is Kenya’s state corporation managing public health insurance under the Taifa Care programme, having officially replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in October 2024 (Image: Files)

What does SHA actually cover?

SHA replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and operates through three main financing arrangements:

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The Primary Healthcare Fund (PHF), the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

Each has its own benefits, tariffs, eligibility conditions and limits.

Registration with SHA does not automatically mean every medical procedure, drug or specialist intervention is fully covered.

For instance, primary healthcare services purchased under the PHF are provided free at the point of use.

Under SHIF and ECCIF, contracted hospitals cannot charge beneficiaries for services that fall within the approved benefits package, applicable tariff, benefit limits and any required pre-authorisation.

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The SHA's October 2026 master contract for healthcare providers is particularly explicit:

A hospital cannot bill a patient for a covered service simply because SHA has delayed, rejected or reduced its payment.

When can a hospital legally charge?

The SHA contract does provide for certain payments by patients.

A hospital may charge for treatment that is outside the approved benefits package or exceeds the available coverage, provided it informs the patient in writing before treatment and obtains written agreement to the payment.

There are also circumstances in which a contracted facility may levy reasonable and customary charges where the applicable SHIF or ECCIF tariff does not meet the full cost of providing a covered service.

These charges are subject to strict conditions and cannot include costs already funded by SHA.

Emergency services and certain designated benefits are also protected from additional charges.

Before collecting an eligible payment, the hospital must explain SHA's contribution, disclose any free funded alternative, provide a written itemised quotation and obtain the patient's informed consent.

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A facility cannot simply describe a covered procedure as unavailable under SHA to justify collecting money from the patient.

The contract also says a hospital should not demand payment or interrupt treatment while SHA determines what happens when a patient's benefit limit is close to exhaustion.

Primary Healthcare Fund is financed directly by the government to cover outpatient and basic preventive services at Level 1, 2, and 3 facilities (and select Level 4 hospitals) (Image: Files)

Why are governors resisting the directive?

County governments argue that removing all payment channels would leave hospitals unable to collect money for services outside SHA coverage.

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Njuki also accused SHA of delaying, rejecting or inadequately reimbursing claims submitted by county facilities, saying reimbursements were behind by an average of up to three months.

The Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has previously said SHA pays contracted facilities directly, bypassing county treasuries.

The disagreement therefore involves not only patient billing but also how public hospitals are financed and managed.

The directive has exposed tensions between the national government's health financing policy and the counties' constitutional responsibility for county health services.

No final court determination resolving the present Paybill dispute had been reported by November 23.

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What should patients do when asked to pay?

Patients receiving treatment at county hospitals should first establish whether the particular service is covered by their SHA package and whether any applicable limit or pre-authorisation requirement has been met.

Where a hospital demands additional payment, patients should request an itemised written quotation showing what SHA is paying and what they are being asked to contribute.

They should also ask why the service is not being fully funded and whether a covered alternative is available.

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A Paybill number alone does not establish that a hospital's charge is lawful.