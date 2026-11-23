AFCON 2025 winner to be announced as Morocco and Senegal keep fingers crossed

Morocco and Senegal are waiting with bated breath as the Court of Arbitration for Sport prepares to deliver its verdict on who really is the AFCON 2025 champion.

Morocco and Senegal are waiting anxiously as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) plans to issue its verdict on the contested 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

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Senegal won the trophy on the pitch but Morocco were crowned in the boardroom, leading to a case at CAS, whose verdict is set to be released on Tuesday.

On January 18 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, Senegal faced off with the hosts in the final and the game went on well until late when the Teranga Lions scored a goal that was chopped off for a contentious foul.

Senegal protested but the decision stood. However, in stoppage time, Morocco were awarded a penalty which the West Africans disputed. Some of their players walked off, leading to a standoff that lasted nearly 15 minutes, before they returned.

Why CAS delayed AFCON 2025 verdict

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Morocco’s Brahim Diaz would miss the penalty, sending the game into extra time and it is here that Senegal won it 1-0.

However, on March 17 the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board awarded Morocco a 3-0 win and the title following an appeal, a decision that divided opinion, but Senegal filed a case at CAS, saying the match had been decided on the pitch as the referee played it to the end.

CAS initially promised a decision within days of the hearing on ‌ October 8 but then decided to issue a complete ruling, including legal grounds, known as a CAS Award, a process that requires several weeks.

“CAS Awards hold the same value as a national court judgment, enforceable in accordance with the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. Awards may be enforced by sports federations or state courts, depending on the circumstances,” as quoted by Al Jazeera.