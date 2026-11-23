Rigathi Gachagua said he wanted the Mt Kenya community to settle on a common position before the Christmas celebrations..

Rigathi Gachagua said he wanted the Mt Kenya community to settle on a common position before the Christmas celebrations..

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to give the Mt Kenya region clear political direction before Christmas. Speaking in Embu, he urged high voter turnout and claimed President Ruto would only secure up to 14% of the region's vote in 2027.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he will announce a political direction for the Mt Kenya region before Christmas as he steps up efforts to mobilise voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a church service in Embu on Sunday, November 22, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader said the announcement would allow residents to discuss the region's political choices during the festive season.

Gachagua said he wanted the community to settle on a common position before the Christmas celebrations.

“I want to promise, before we break for Christmas, we shall give political direction for this region; so that when we shall be having our Christmas celebrations, we shall agree well. Have we agreed, our people? We deliberate over the festive period,” he said.

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Gachagua predicts Ruto will get 12% of Mt Kenya votes

The former Deputy President also urged residents to prepare for a large voter mobilisation campaign, predicting that President William Ruto would receive between 12% and 14% of the region's votes in the next election.

“When I look around, Kasongo [Ruto] will only manage 12 to 14 per cent of the votes. We shall beat him by over 86 per cent. Are you going to come out all of you?” he asked.

Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua described the 2027 election as crucial to the interests of the Mt Kenya community, warning residents about the consequences of another Ruto victory.

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“Our people, this election is about saving the community. If this person [Ruto] recaptures power, we are endangered. No one will be left at home. I will even talk to those who own clubs (liquour joints). They will be closed three days to elections so that there will be no one who is drunk during the election day,” he said.

Gachagua urges residents to ensure every eligible voter participates

Gachagua called on residents to make arrangements to ensure that all eligible voters cast their ballots, including those who might be in hospital on polling day.

“Even those who will be in hospitals; unless you are in the ICU. You will be taken, you come to vote and then taken back to hospital for medication,” he said.

Rigathi Gachagua.

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He also urged vehicle owners and boda boda operators to help transport residents, particularly women, to polling stations.

“Everyone with a car ..bodaboda…they will be at work. If you have a vehicle, go and take women to cast their votes. If you have a bodaboda, fuel it and take people to vote,” he said.

Gachagua proposes collecting original IDs of young people

The DCP leader also proposed that families take steps to safeguard the national identity cards of young people who frequently drink alcohol, saying this would help prevent them from missing the election.

“Even those youth who drink and sleep in the trenches…I am issuing a directive. Look for them, from now. Take their original identity cards and produce photocopies, so that even if the photocopied one gets lost, you have the original one,” he said.

He suggested that women in households keep the original identity cards in safe custody while the young people retained photocopies.

“We shall produce that original copy on 10th August. The original IDs of all our young men drinking recklessly must be collected and kept in safe custody. They will be given photocopies to keep…like 20 photocopies. When he loses one photocopy, you give him another one,” Gachagua said.

He further urged women to keep the documents securely, saying the region could not afford to lose votes.

“Our women should keep those original IDs. Keep them where you keep your money. We cannot afford to lose a single vote. That is the work I will be doing here in the mountain,” he said.