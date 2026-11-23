Martha Karua pushed away Geoffrey Mosiria's hand when the former Nairobi County chief officer placed it on her shoulder during a church service in Kirinyaga County.

Martha Karua pushed away Geoffrey Mosiria's hand when the former Nairobi County chief officer placed it on her shoulder during a church service in Kirinyaga County.

Martha Karua Pushes Away Geoffrey Mosiria's Hand after He Placed It On Her Shoulder in Kirinyaga Church

Not entertaining Geoffrey Mosiria's touch, Iron Lady Martha Karua brushed away Geoffrey Mosiria's hand after he placed it on her shoulder during a church service in Kirinyaga

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua attracted attention after appearing to brush off Geoffrey Mosiria's hand when the former Nairobi County chief officer placed it on her shoulder during a church service in Kirinyaga County.

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Martha Karua.

In a viral video on Sunday, November 22, at ACK St Mary's Church in Kimunye, Gichugu, where several opposition leaders had gathered for a service as part of their political tour of the county.

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Karua, were among the political figures attending the gathering ahead of planned public rallies later in the day.

Mosiria, the former Nairobi County Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, was given an opportunity to address the congregation.

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Geoffrey Mosiria.

While speaking about the need for opposition unity, he mentioned several politicians he believed could provide leadership for the political alliance, including Matiang'i, Nyoro and Karua.

"Tukiwa na kiongozi Daktari Matiang'i, tukiwa na kiongozi Ndindi Nyoro, na tukiwa na mama yetu, Iron Lady, Martha Karua," he said, turning towards the PLP leader as he mentioned her name.

Martha Karua pushes away Mosiria's hand

As Mosiria referred to Karua as the opposition's Iron Lady, he placed his hand on her shoulder while addressing the congregation.

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Karua immediately raised her arm and brushed his hand away before shifting slightly away from him, creating an awkward moment in front of the church gathering.

Martha Karua really humiliated Geoffrey Mosiria yesterday in Kirinyaga. Indeed politics is hard! https://t.co/l8E2yDKk12 — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) November 23, 2026

Mosiria appeared momentarily caught off guard but smiled before continuing with his address.

"We need a united Kenya, we need a leader, a presidential candidate," he said, returning to his message about the need for a common opposition presidential candidate.

A video capturing the exchange subsequently circulated on social media, prompting discussions among Kenyans about the interaction.

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The incident attracted mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning Mosiria's decision to place his hand on Karua's shoulder, while others viewed the exchange as an awkward but relatively minor interaction.

The discussion also brought renewed attention to Karua's reputation as the 'Iron Lady' of Kenyan politics, a description associated with her firm and uncompromising public demeanour.

Karua has previously made headlines for standing her ground during public political engagements, including an occasion when she walked out of a public meeting attended by former President Daniel arap Moi.