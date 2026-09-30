Ida Odinga, daughters Winnie, Rosemary pay emotional visit to Martha Karua after her father's death

Ida and her daughters, Rosemary and East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga, paid their respects to the late Mwalimu Jackson Karua.

Ida and her daughters, Rosemary and East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga, paid their respects to the late Mwalimu Jackson Karua.

Ida Odinga and her daughters paid their respects to the late Mwalimu Jackson Karua together.

Raila Odinga's widow, Ida Odinga, has visited The People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua to condole with her following the death of her father.

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Ida and her daughters, Rosemary Odinga and East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga, paid their respects to the late Mwalimu Jackson Karua together.

Karua personally received the trio, sharing a warm, close hug with each of them before taking them on a walk around her home.

We had a beautiful visit from Mama Ida, Winnie and Rosemary Odinga.



The weight of losing someone who has been such a central part of your life is a grief we sadly share, but one that has also given us a deeper understanding of what it means to hold each other through loss.… pic.twitter.com/TpgGdvV4YQ — Martha Karua (@MarthaKarua) September 29, 2026

A video captured Ida and Karua walking hand in hand after the former prime minister's wife signed the condolence book at the entrance.

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@themarthakarua We had a beautiful visit from Mama Ida, Winnie and Rosemary Odinga. The weight of losing someone who has been such a central part of your life is a grief we sadly share, but one that has also given us a deeper understanding of what it means to hold each other through loss. Through the years, we have shared many seasons of life, and continue to hold bonds that go beyond just the moments of celebration, carrying us through the difficult moments too. Thank you for coming to sit with us, pray with us and share in our grief. Your presence has brought me comfort in this difficult time. ♬ original sound - TREVOR

Karua broke the news of her father's death on her social media pages on Sunday, September 27, 2026, just days after she celebrated her 69th birthday.

According to her account, she had spent time with her father in Kirinyaga earlier that same day, alongside her siblings.

The family had travelled to be with him, sharing a moment that included singing his favourite gospel hymn together.

A sad announcement on the passing of my father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/rMmIGbbbPY — Martha Karua (@MarthaKarua) September 27, 2026

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She revealed that she received news of his death while travelling back to Nairobi, only hours after leaving his side.

Ida Odinga is among several prominent figures, including Jubilee Party Leader Fred Matiang'i, Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa, who have since reached out to Karua during this difficult period.

President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also joined in mourning with Karua, offering moving tributes to her late father.

Political strategist Dennis Itumbi shared his own tribute on Facebook, writing, "Dad leaves a strong legacy and a daughter who has a whole chapter in the book called Kenya."

In her own tribute, Karua painted a picture of a father who had shaped nearly every chapter of her life, long before the world came to know her name.

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"My father believed in me long before I had achieved anything worth celebrating. From my school days, through my career in law, and through the many chapters of my public life, he remained one of my strongest supporters," she said.

She described him as someone who was constantly encouraging, a steady presence firmly in her corner through every season of her career.

Martha Karua's father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua (Left).

Beyond his role as a father, Karua remembered him as a principled man, one who placed high value on character, education, and doing what was right.

She also spoke of him as a teacher by profession and a loving father by nature, someone approachable and generous, always willing to share his wisdom with those around him.