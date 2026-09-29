used local shopkeepers as pickup agents to serve rural and peri-urban areas, suffered from high last-mile delivery costs and low average order sizes from rural households (Image: Files)

used local shopkeepers as pickup agents to serve rural and peri-urban areas, suffered from high last-mile delivery costs and low average order sizes from rural households (Image: Files)

Copia Kenya collapse: The rise and fall of the Sh15 billion e-commerce startup

Copia raised $123 million, built a 50,000-agent network and took digital commerce deep into rural Kenya. After two years in administration, the High Court has ordered its liquidation.

Copia Kenya was supposed to solve one of African e-commerce's hardest problems.

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How to sell to customers who live far from major towns and may not shop online in the conventional way.

Instead, the company has become another cautionary tale about the cost of scaling a technology business before the numbers catch up.

The High Court ordered Copia Kenya Limited into liquidation on September 17, 2026, ending a two-year administration process.

KPMG's Anthony Makenzi Muthusi and Julius Mumo Ngonga, who had served as administrators, have been appointed joint liquidators.

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Copia had previously raised over $123 million (Sh15.9 billion) across eight funding rounds, making it one of Kenya's most heavily backed tech startups (Image: Files)

The big idea behind Copia

Founded in 2013, Copia built an e-commerce model around local agents.

Instead of requiring every customer to have a smartphone or shop directly through a website, the company used neighbourhood businesses and agents to help customers order goods.

Copia handled sourcing, technology, warehousing and delivery.

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The model targeted rural and peri-urban households - a huge market that conventional online retailers often struggled to reach.

At its peak, Copia had about 50,000 agents and 1,800 employees across Kenya, while its wider expansion included a short-lived operation in Uganda.

Investors liked the proposition.

Copia Global raised about $123 million across eight funding rounds, including a $20 million extension in December 2023.

The backers included development-finance and venture-capital investors.

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But raising capital and making money are different things.

The funding tap ran dry

Copia's model required substantial spending on people, technology, inventory, warehouses and last-mile delivery.

By 2023, the company was already cutting costs and scaling back.

It reduced its workforce and abandoned its Ugandan expansion.

The pressure intensified as funding for African technology companies and e-commerce businesses became harder to secure.

In May 2024, Copia Global entered administration after failing to secure new funding on terms acceptable to its stakeholders.

More than 1,000 jobs were subsequently cut, while the Kenyan operation was restructured around a lower-cost model.

Some regions also stopped receiving orders as administrators tried to reduce the company's cash burn.

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The rescue effort ultimately failed.

Copia entered administration in May 2024 after its parent company, Copia Global, failed to secure additional funding (Image: Files)

From administration to liquidation

Administration was meant to give Copia Kenya time to restructure, attract fresh capital or find a buyer while keeping the business operating.

Instead, the company remained under administration for roughly two years.

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In March 2026, the administrators moved to have the company liquidated, saying Copia could no longer meet its obligations.

The High Court subsequently approved liquidation in September.

The process now shifts from trying to save Copia to selling or recovering whatever assets remain and dealing with creditors and outstanding obligations.

A recent court decision also noted disputes surrounding asset realization, debt collection and tax matters.

Another creditor had sought additional safeguards, including a forensic audit, but the court rejected allegations of administrator misconduct as unsupported.

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What went wrong?

Copia's collapse does not necessarily mean its original market was wrong.

It identified a genuine gap - millions of consumers outside Kenya's biggest cities still need access to formal retail, competitive prices and reliable delivery.

The harder problem was economics.

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An agent network of 50,000 people, warehouses, delivery operations, technology and thousands of employees create a large cost base.

For an e-commerce business selling everyday consumer goods, margins must be strong enough - and transaction volumes high enough - to carry that infrastructure.

Copia raised enough money to build the machine.