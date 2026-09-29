The Boeing 777-300ER that officially returned to the Kenya Airways fleet on July 7th 2026 (Image: Files)

The Boeing 777-300ER that officially returned to the Kenya Airways fleet on July 7th 2026 (Image: Files)

How Kenya Airways adopted AI platform to improve airfare pricing and analyse demand

As Kenya's travel and tourism sector continues to generate large volumes of data, airlines and other industry players are increasingly looking at how technology can help them understand where, when and why people travel

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has adopted an artificial intelligence-powered platform to support its airfare pricing and revenue management as airlines increasingly use technology to analyse changing travel demand.

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KQ is using FlyNava Technologies' Jupiter 5.0 pricing platform, which is designed to process market information and help pricing teams assess different scenarios when determining fares.

Airline ticket prices can change depending on factors including demand, available seats, seasonality, competitor activity and booking patterns.

Jupiter 5.0 is intended to bring these different sources of information together, allowing pricing teams to analyse market conditions and respond to changes more quickly.

Photo collage of a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane and newly appointed CEO and former Company Secretary Habil Waswani (Image: KQ)

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According to Kenya Airways, the platform is expected to support more competitive fares, faster fare updates and greater pricing consistency.

The adoption comes as artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into business processes that rely on large volumes of data and rapid decision-making.

How AI is being used in airline pricing

Airline pricing traditionally relies on forecasting, historical data and revenue-management expertise to determine how fares should respond to changes in demand and available capacity.

The AI platform is designed to enhance that process by processing larger amounts of information and identifying patterns that may otherwise take longer to assess manually.

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The system can also provide different pricing scenarios for teams to consider.

Pricing teams remain responsible for interpreting the information and deciding how it should be applied, with the technology providing analysis and possible scenarios.

This distinction is becoming increasingly relevant as businesses deploy AI in decisions that directly affect customers.

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Businesswoman and media personality Muthoni aka Baby Top takes a nap in the business class section on a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to London (Image: Files)

What AI means for Kenya's tourism sector

Kenya recorded 2,652,540 visitors in 2025, including 250,603 Kenyan diaspora visitors, according to the figures provided in the material.

Those visitors represent different travel patterns, ranging from holidaymakers travelling during peak seasons to business travellers, families visiting relatives and tourists visiting different destinations across the country.

For airlines and tourism businesses, changes in these patterns can affect demand for flights and other travel services.

Seasonality, holidays, conferences, major events and other factors can all influence when people travel and the destinations they choose.

The ability to analyse large volumes of travel data can therefore help businesses identify changes in demand and adjust their operations accordingly.

Why airfare pricing changes

Airlines have a particular challenge when managing fares because an aircraft seat is a time-sensitive product.

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Once a flight departs, an unsold seat can no longer generate revenue for that particular journey.

Airlines therefore have to balance available capacity against expected demand while monitoring market conditions and competitor activity.

AI-powered systems such as Jupiter 5.0 are designed to help pricing teams process those variables more quickly.

For passengers, this can mean that the price seen when searching for a particular flight may change as booking patterns and available seats change.

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However, the use of AI in pricing also raises questions around transparency, oversight and accountability, particularly as automated systems become more involved in commercial decisions.

Kenya Airways' wider AI adoption

The adoption of Jupiter 5.0 places AI within an existing airline process rather than replacing the people responsible for pricing decisions.