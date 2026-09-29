How Kenya Airways adopted AI platform to improve airfare pricing and analyse demand
National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has adopted an artificial intelligence-powered platform to support its airfare pricing and revenue management as airlines increasingly use technology to analyse changing travel demand.
KQ is using FlyNava Technologies' Jupiter 5.0 pricing platform, which is designed to process market information and help pricing teams assess different scenarios when determining fares.
Airline ticket prices can change depending on factors including demand, available seats, seasonality, competitor activity and booking patterns.
Jupiter 5.0 is intended to bring these different sources of information together, allowing pricing teams to analyse market conditions and respond to changes more quickly.
According to Kenya Airways, the platform is expected to support more competitive fares, faster fare updates and greater pricing consistency.
The adoption comes as artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into business processes that rely on large volumes of data and rapid decision-making.
How AI is being used in airline pricing
Airline pricing traditionally relies on forecasting, historical data and revenue-management expertise to determine how fares should respond to changes in demand and available capacity.
The AI platform is designed to enhance that process by processing larger amounts of information and identifying patterns that may otherwise take longer to assess manually.
The system can also provide different pricing scenarios for teams to consider.
However, the national carrier's adoption of the technology does not mean that AI independently determines what passengers pay.
Pricing teams remain responsible for interpreting the information and deciding how it should be applied, with the technology providing analysis and possible scenarios.
This distinction is becoming increasingly relevant as businesses deploy AI in decisions that directly affect customers.
What AI means for Kenya's tourism sector
The use of AI in airline pricing also comes against the backdrop of growth in Kenya's tourism and travel sector.
Kenya recorded 2,652,540 visitors in 2025, including 250,603 Kenyan diaspora visitors, according to the figures provided in the material.
Those visitors represent different travel patterns, ranging from holidaymakers travelling during peak seasons to business travellers, families visiting relatives and tourists visiting different destinations across the country.
For airlines and tourism businesses, changes in these patterns can affect demand for flights and other travel services.
Seasonality, holidays, conferences, major events and other factors can all influence when people travel and the destinations they choose.
The ability to analyse large volumes of travel data can therefore help businesses identify changes in demand and adjust their operations accordingly.
Why airfare pricing changes
Airlines have a particular challenge when managing fares because an aircraft seat is a time-sensitive product.
Once a flight departs, an unsold seat can no longer generate revenue for that particular journey.
Airlines therefore have to balance available capacity against expected demand while monitoring market conditions and competitor activity.
AI-powered systems such as Jupiter 5.0 are designed to help pricing teams process those variables more quickly.
For passengers, this can mean that the price seen when searching for a particular flight may change as booking patterns and available seats change.
However, the use of AI in pricing also raises questions around transparency, oversight and accountability, particularly as automated systems become more involved in commercial decisions.
Kenya Airways' wider AI adoption
The adoption of Jupiter 5.0 places AI within an existing airline process rather than replacing the people responsible for pricing decisions.
The technology is being positioned as a tool for analysing information, identifying patterns and generating scenarios, while human teams retain responsibility for interpreting those insights.
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