The ballot papers tender the suspension follows a request for review filed by an entity at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board. (Photo: IEBC)

The ballot papers tender the suspension follows a request for review filed by an entity at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board. (Photo: IEBC)

What suspension of IEBC's ballot papers tender could mean for 2027 general election

The suspension adds to a growing list of election-related procurement processes currently facing scrutiny or changes as the commission races against time to secure the materials it needs.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has suspended the tender for the supply and delivery of ballot papers and other critical election materials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commission has given no timeline for when the process will resume.

Why ballot papers tender was suspended

According to the commission, the suspension follows a request for review filed by an entity at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

The tender in question covers several key election materials, including ballot papers, tactile folders, the register of voters, and statutory election result declaration forms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting IEBC Commission Secretary and CEO Ruth Kulundu confirmed the halt in a statement.

Acting IEBC Commission Secretary and CEO Ruth Kulundu (Centre). Photo: IEBC.

"Proceedings for the aforementioned tender have been suspended until further notice following a notification of request for Review filed at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board," Kulundu said.

The commission did not reveal the identity of the party that filed the request for review, nor the specific grounds behind the challenge.

Why this matters for 2027 election preparations

Advertisement

Advertisement

The timing raises questions, given that the procurement of election materials forms a central part of the commission's preparations for next year's polls.

The suspension adds to a growing list of election-related procurement processes currently facing scrutiny or changes as the commission races against time to secure the materials it needs.

IEBC has previously stressed that timely procurement is essential, noting that election materials require extensive preparation, production, verification, transportation, and distribution well ahead of polling day.

The ballot papers tender the suspension follows a request for review filed by an entity at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board. (Photo: IEBC)

Ballot papers rank among the most sensitive materials required for any election. The commission must determine the exact quantities needed based on the number of registered voters and electoral areas across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tender also covers tactile folders, designed to support voters living with visual disabilities, as well as the statutory forms used in declaring and transmitting election results.

Equally critical is the voters' register, which establishes who is eligible to participate in the elections.

An IEBC official marks the finger of a voter. (Photo: IEBC)

What happens next

Under procurement law, a request for review filed before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board can interrupt an ongoing procurement process while the dispute is under consideration.

For now, the IEBC has urged prospective bidders to stay alert for updates.

"Prospective bidders are advised to regularly monitor the Public Procurement Information Portal and the Commission's website for any further updates or communication regarding the tender," Kulundu said.

The commission has not announced a new date for the tender proceedings to resume.

That leaves bidders in limbo, awaiting further direction from the electoral agency and the ongoing procurement review process.

Producing and distributing election materials

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given that Kenya's general election is barely 10 months away, the suspension is likely to draw close attention, particularly given the limited window remaining for producing and distributing election materials on time.

IEBC requires about 180 million ballot papers for the six elective positions, which include the president, Member of Parliament, governor, senator, Member of County Assembly and Woman Representative.