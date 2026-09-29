Johnnie Walker and Tusker Cider joined a vibrant afternoon of music, culture, taste and self-expression at Ngong Race Course

Peaches Cream, in partnership with Johnnie Walker and Tusker Cider, brought together music, culture, style and social connection at Ngong Race Course & Golf Park.

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The collaboration created a vibrant daytime experience that reflected the increasingly cross-border nature of African contemporary culture.

This first edition brought together a socially active Nairobi audience for an afternoon and evening of live music, DJ sets, food, fashion and self-expression.

Music stars electrify Peaches & Cream

At the centre of the experience was a distinctly African sound, with South African stars Shekhinah and Sun-El Musician sharing the stage with some of Kenya’s leading contemporary voices, including Nikita Kering, Kethan, Bridget Blue, Njerae, Watendawili, Xenia Manasseh, Ochiko, Bune, IV, Darkfruit, Smolls and Sendat.

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Peaches & Cream brings African sounds, culture, and connection to Nairobi’s social scene

The mix of artists created a natural exchange between Nairobi and Johannesburg, bringing together different sounds, audiences and expressions of African creativity.

For a city increasingly connected to the continent’s wider cultural scene, the experience offered a snapshot of how African music and culture continue to move across borders, while retaining their distinct local character.

Johnnie Walker and Tusker Cider join vibrant afternoon

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For Johnnie Walker, the experience built on its ongoing commitment to AfroExchange, a platform created to connect African creative voices and encourage cultural exchange across the continent.

Having brought AfroExchange to Nairobi through experiences that have brought together music, fashion and visual art, the brand’s presence at Peaches & Cream extended that conversation into a broader social and cultural setting.

The South African presence at Peaches & Cream also reinforced the spirit behind AfroExchange: when African cities, sounds and creative communities connect, new cultural conversations emerge.

Peaches & Cream brings African sounds, culture, and connection to Nairobi’s social scene

AfroExchange is about creating a space where African culture can move, connect and evolve; bringing different sounds, creative expressions and communities together.

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“Peaches & Cream gave us an opportunity to bring that spirit to life in a vibrant social environment, connecting people through African music, art and fashion to create memorable experiences that inspire consumers to connect, celebrate progress and Keep Walking,” said Elizabeth Otieno, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker.

For Tusker Cider, the occasion was about the moments that happen when good music, great company and a refreshing experience come together.

Peaches & Cream brings African sounds, culture, and connection to Nairobi’s social scene

“There is something special about the energy that comes from being around your people, discovering new experiences and simply enjoying the moment together. That is the space Tusker Cider has always been part of; bringing bold taste and refreshment into vibrant social occasions where friendship, music and good vibes come together,” said Catherine Wahu, Brand Manager, Tusker Cider.

Peaches & Cream offered more than an afternoon of music.

Its daytime format, open-air setting and mix of live African music and Afro-house created space for audiences to move between music, conversation, discovery and connection, bringing South African and Kenyan talent, different creative expressions and Nairobi’s social scene into the same space in a celebration of African sound, culture and connection.