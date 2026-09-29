KeNHA gives traders 30 days to vacate road reserves on these 4 major highways

The notice forms part of the nationwide phase of KeNHA's ongoing effort to reclaim road reserves, with four additional highway corridors now facing enforcement ahead of planned maintenance and safety improvements.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has given roadside traders and other occupants of road reserves 30 days to remove their structures and goods from four major highways, warning that anything left behind after the deadline will be removed at the owner's cost.

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In a public notice dated September 29, 2026, KeNHA directed illegal occupants along the affected road corridors to vacate ahead of planned road improvement and safety works.

The deadline expires on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The roads targeted in the latest directive are:

• Likoni–Ukunda–Lunga Lunga (A7)

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KeNHA Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli.(Image: KeNHAKenya)

• Kilifi–Malindi–Garsen–Witu (A7)

• Maili Tisa–Kitale (B14)

• Eldoret–Nyaru (B124)

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What happens after October 29?

KeNHA has warned that it will remove structures, goods and other encroachments that remain within the affected road reserves once the 30-day period expires.

The Authority says the removal will be carried out without further reference to the owners and at the owners' cost, in accordance with laws governing the protection and management of road reserves.

The directive is linked to planned service road improvements, construction of bus bays and drainage rehabilitation works along the four corridors.

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The ongoing tarmacking of the Gitoro- Gitimene- Kirachene- Kiirua road in Meru County.

KeNHA says the works form part of ongoing performance-based maintenance and road-safety enhancement programmes intended to improve visibility, reduce congestion and make the affected highways safer.

The latest notice therefore gives affected traders a defined period to voluntarily clear their businesses before enforcement begins.

KeNHA's wider crackdown on roadside structures

The directive comes months after KeNHA stepped up enforcement against traders and other occupants who had established businesses and structures on road reserves in different parts of the country.

One of the most prominent operations was carried out along Thika Superhighway, where KeNHA moved against structures in Githurai and Roysambu.

In February, the Authority demolished kiosks, stalls and other structures in Githurai after an earlier seven-day notice expired.

KeNHA said the clearance was necessary to pave the way for a modern bus park and to address safety risks associated with roadside trading and uncontrolled passenger pick-up and drop-off.

The Githurai operation was accompanied by protests, with some affected traders arguing that they had not been provided with alternative trading spaces. Police were deployed as demonstrations disrupted parts of Thika Road.

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KeNHA subsequently extended enforcement to other sections of the Thika Superhighway, including Kihunguro, Allsops and Delview, issuing traders with further notices to clear road reserves.

The Authority has also issued 30-day notices on other highways this year. In April, traders along the Meru–Ena highway were directed to remove structures encroaching on the road reserve, including vegetable stalls, signposts and retail shops.

Why KeNHA is clearing the road reserves

Why KeNHA is clearing the road reserves

Road reserves are spaces set aside for highway infrastructure and related functions, including road expansion, drainage, pedestrian facilities, service roads and other transport infrastructure.

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KeNHA has repeatedly linked its enforcement operations to road safety, traffic management and planned infrastructure improvements.

During the Thika Road crackdown, the Authority said roadside structures were creating safety risks for motorists and pedestrians and contributing to disorder around busy transport points.

The planned bus bays and bus parks were intended to provide designated locations for passenger boarding and drop-off.

The same rationale is contained in the September 2026 notice, with KeNHA saying the four targeted corridors require space for service roads, bus bays and drainage rehabilitation.

The Likoni–Ukunda–Lunga Lunga corridor is one of the roads covered by the notice, as is the Kilifi–Malindi–Garsen–Witu corridor.

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