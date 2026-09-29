Inside TSC CEO job: Sh698K salary, mortgage, car loan and other perks enjoyed

The TSC boss takes home a gross monthly salary of Sh698,600, alongside a package of lucrative allowances, medical cover, insurance and access to loans of up to Sh30 million

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has opened applications for the position of Secretary/Chief Executive Officer.

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TSC opened applications for the position in a notice on September 29, 2026, following the expiry of the tenure of former CEO Nancy Macharia. The commission is currently being led in an acting capacity by Evaleen Mitei.

The five-year position, which is renewable for one further five-year term, comes with a detailed compensation package that includes a monthly airtime allowance, annual leave allowance, an official vehicle and access to car and mortgage financing.

Teachers Service Commission Acting Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei

How much will the TSC CEO earn?

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According to the vacancy advertisement, the position carries a gross monthly salary of Sh698,600.

That translates to approximately Sh8.38 million in gross salary over 12 months, before applicable deductions.

The CEO will also receive:

Sh15,000 monthly airtime allowance

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Sh50,000 annual leave allowance

An official vehicle with an engine capacity not exceeding 3,000cc

Daily subsistence allowance for authorised local and foreign travel

"Compensation and benefits for this position will be in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission from time to time."

Up to Sh30 million in mortgage and car financing

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Another benefit attached to the position is access to a car loan of up to Sh6 million and a mortgage facility of up to Sh30 million.

Car and home insurance concept (Image: Anastasiia Nurullina /Corelens)

These facilities will attract an interest rate of 3 per cent per annum for the duration of the loan.

The mortgage can run for a maximum of 20 years, while the maximum repayment period for the car loan is five years.

“The Car Loan and Mortgage shall be administered and man-aged centrally by the National Treasury, within existing applicable regulations to govern the schemes, and subject to the availability of funds,” TSC added.

Medical cover running into millions

The incoming CEO will also receive medical insurance covering the officer, one spouse and up to four children below the age of 25 who are fully dependent on the officer.

The package provides:

Sh10 million inpatient cover

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Sh300,000 outpatient cover

Sh150,000 maternity cover

Sh75,000 dental cover

Sh75,000 optical cover

The position also comes with group life insurance equivalent to three times the officer's annual pensionable emoluments.

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A separate group personal accident cover will also be provided at a value equivalent to three times the annual pensionable emoluments.

CEO will receive 31 per cent gratuity

The TSC has further provided for a service gratuity equivalent to 31 per cent of the annual pensionable emoluments for the term served.

In addition, the CEO will receive security as advised by the Inspector-General of Police.

TSC CEO vacancy advertisement notice

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What the new CEO be responsible for

The Secretary/CEO will serve as the head of the TSC secretariat and the Commission's accounting officer.

The holder will be responsible for implementing decisions and strategies of the Commission, assigning duties and supervising staff, coordinating execution of the Commission's mandate and ensuring staff comply with public ethics and values.

Also, the CEO will oversee the proper and diligent implementation of Part IV of the Teachers Service Commission Act, alongside other duties assigned by the Commission or provided for under written law.

Who qualifies for the TSC CEO job?

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The Commission says applicants must:

Be Kenyan citizens

Hold a degree from a university recognised in Kenya

Have at least 10 years' experience in education, administration and management, public administration, human resource or financial management

Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

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The position is for an initial five-year term, with eligibility for reappointment for one further five-year term.

Why is TSC recruiting a new CEO?

The vacancy follows the departure of Nancy Macharia after the expiry of her tenure. Evaleen Mitei has been serving as Acting Secretary/CEO during the transition.

A previous recruitment attempt was challenged in court, with the High Court in September 2026 quashing the earlier recruitment process and directing TSC to conduct a fresh recruitment exercise.

The court nevertheless upheld the statutory requirements that the TSC chief executive must hold a degree in education and have at least 10 years of relevant experience.

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to download and complete the prescribed application form and submit it together with a detailed CV, certified copies of identification, academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

Applications can be submitted through the TSC recruitment portal, by email or physically at the Commission's headquarters in Nairobi, according to the advertisement.

The deadline is Friday, October 30, 2026, at 5pm East African Time.