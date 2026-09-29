Kiambu man in viral assault video seen in older clip violently smashing TV, woofer
A second video allegedly showing the same man captured in a viral assault clip has emerged online, this time showing him destroying household electronics inside a house.
The video, reportedly recorded a year ago, was shared on social media and shows the man, identified as Baba Wanja from Kamakis, clad only in boxer shorts and bare-chested, violently smashing a television set and a woofer.
Ndung'u Nyoro shared the clip, writing, "Seems Baba Wanja from Kamakis has been violent all along. This was last year August."
The video quickly drew comments from Kenyans, many of whom speculated that depression or underlying mental health issues could explain the man's behaviour.
Damaris Abonyo commented, "Depression is real only. Prayers, hospital and prayers can save him #Nothing but prayers."
Suzan Mildred simply wrote, "Mental health issues."
Viral assault video
This latest clip follows an earlier, more disturbing video that had already gone viral, showing a woman being brutally assaulted, sparking outrage across the country.
That 49-second clip shows the man pinning his victim to the ground as he slaps, punches, pulls her hair and kicks her.
A voice can be heard in the background pleading with him, identified as Baba Wanja, to stop the attack.
Baba Wambui hajui sheria huyu . This happened around Kamakis area . pic.twitter.com/NWYj1mSkoJ— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) September 28, 2026
The footage prompted widespread calls for the police to track down and arrest the man responsible.
Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai publicly called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to act swiftly and make an arrest.
According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, who cited a family source, the woman being assaulted is reportedly a cousin of another woman who attempted to intervene and stop the beating.
The woman was allegedly too inebriated to successfully pull the attacker off his victim.
The video was reportedly recorded by the couple's house help, who has said she also feared being attacked during the incident.
In a later update, Muthiora disclosed that police had since arrested the man, who is now awaiting arraignment in court.
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