DCI detectives arrest second suspect in high-profile murder of Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu

Nicholas Lemiso is suspected to have acted as the Boda Boda rider who ferried the principal hitman to and from the crime scene

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have made a critical breakthrough in the high-profile murder investigation of Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

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In an intelligence-led operation conducted on Thursday september 2026, law enforcement officers apprehended a second suspect within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The second suspect, identified by police as Nicholas Lemiso Naula, was cornered by detectives following days of intense forensic tracking and covert surveillance.

According to investigators, Lemiso is believed to have played a pivotal logistical role in the violent crime, serving as the Boda Boda rider who ferried the principal hitman directly to and from the crime scene on the night of the shooting.

The late Mathew Kyalo Mbobu who was shot dead along Magadi Road September 9,2025.(Image:standarddigital)

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A precision ambush

Lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was tragically shot dead on September 9, 2025, while driving along Magadi Road in Nairobi.

The attackers intercepted his vehicle in what investigators suspect was a carefully orchestrated hit before fleeing the scene into the night.

The brutal nature of the killing sparked widespread outrage and grief across Kenya’s legal fraternity, prompting the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to demand a swift, transparent, and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

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Prior to Thursday’s arrest, a multi-agency task force had already achieved a major milestone by identifying and apprehending the primary suspect believed to have pulled the trigger: Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot.

DCI in their statement revealed that following Cheruiyot’s arrest, forensic teams and intelligence officers focused their efforts on identifying his accomplices.

Ballistic tests, digital footprint mapping, and closed-circuit television analysis eventually led detectives directly to Lemiso in the city center.

Unraveling the network

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In a public briefing detailing the latest developments, DCI confirmed that both Constable Cheruiyot and Lemiso are currently being held in police custody.

Investigators said that they are conducting formal interrogations and processing digital evidence recovered during the arrests to trace the full timeline of events leading up to the assassination.

Senior officers disclosed that the primary objective now is to establish the underlying motive behind the shooting and to identify any higher-level masterminds, facilitators, or financiers who may have sponsored the hit.

Law enforcement agencies maintain that the involvement of a motorcycle getaway rider suggests meticulous planning, scouting, and execution.

The DCI reiterated its firm stance that no individual involved in the crime will escape accountability, regardless of their position or official background.

𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗟𝗔𝗪𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗠𝗕𝗢𝗕𝗨 𝗠𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗘



The dragnet over the fatal shooting of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu has widened, with detectives arresting a second suspect as an intelligence-led operation targeting persons linked to… https://t.co/ZcjLAYlsX9 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 24, 2026

In its official release, the Directorate expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and legal colleagues of the late Advocate Mbobu, as well as those of Dr. Mutiso, whose life was similarly cut short in related circumstances, assuring them that justice would be pursued vigorously and without compromise.

A third suspect has since been arrested as investigations intensify.

According to DCI, detectives have arrested Noah Kipkirui Langat, a boda boda rider suspected of conducting surveillance on lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu before he was fatally shot.