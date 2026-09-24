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Pistol recovered as police officer arrested over lawyer Kyalo Mbobu's murder

Tunoi Kevin 13:39 - 24 September 2026
DCI disclosed that Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot is suspected of being the gunman behind the killing, which took place on 9 September 2025 along Magadi Road, Nairobi.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), ballistics have now confirmed the murder weapon was his own service pistol.
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Detectives have arrested a police constable for the alleged murder of prominent Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

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According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), ballistics have now confirmed the murder weapon was his own service pistol.

The DCI disclosed that Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot is suspected of being the gunman behind the killing, which took place on 9 September 2025 along Magadi Road, Nairobi.

Mbobu was shot dead in a suspected targeted attack as he drove home from work.

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The arrest comes after a year of what DCI describes as an intensive, painstaking investigation.

Detectives also recovered the Ceska pistol that had been officially issued to Cheruiyot at the time of the shooting.

The firearm has now been tied directly to the crime as ballistic examination confirmed the weapon was used in the shooting that killed Mbobu.

DCI disclosed that the investigation hasn't stopped at one suspect.

Detectives allege that Inspector Kenneth Sang, who remains at large, coordinated the operation together with Rose Mbithe, a name already familiar to the public.

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Mbithe is currently in custody over the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, who was shot dead on the morning of 29 July 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The alleged link between the two officers and Mbithe raises fresh questions over whether the two killings, months apart, are connected.

Following Mbobu's death, DCI's Homicide Directorate teamed up with forensic experts to reconstruct exactly what happened on Magadi Road that day.

DCI affirmed it’s commitment to pursuing everyone suspected of involvement in the murder, "regardless of their position or affiliation," until they are brought before the law.

Cheruiyot remains in custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

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Meanwhile, DCI says investigations remain active, with detectives pursuing additional leads to establish the full picture: the motive, the planning, and the execution behind Mbobu's murder.

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