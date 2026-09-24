Nandy performed in a floor-length white outfit made of sheer, lace-like beaded fabric that gave the illusion of a bare body underneath.

Nandy performed in a floor-length white outfit made of sheer, lace-like beaded fabric that gave the illusion of a bare body underneath.

Nandy: Tanzanian music star slapped with heavy fine over revealing outfit at Miss Universe show

BASATA fined Nandy over her revealing outfit she wore while performing at the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 finale.

Tanzanian singer Nandy is facing the music, literally, after being slapped with a fine over her revealing wardrobe choice.

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The National Arts Council of Tanzania (BASATA) has fined the star, born Faustina Charles Mfinanga, Sh147,000 over an outfit she wore while performing at the Miss Universe Tanzania 2026 finale.

Nandy's outift during Miss Universe Tanzania performance

According to BASATA, the outfit crossed a line, breaching the country's artistic and moral standards.

Nandy, who is married to Bongo Flava star Billnass, performed in a floor-length white outfit made of sheer, lace-like beaded fabric that gave the illusion of a bare body underneath.

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She paired the look with a dramatic feathered cape flowing from her shoulders to the floor, a high beaded collar, and white heels trimmed with fur pom-poms.

It was the see-through nature of the fabric that reportedly drew BASATA's attention as breaching the country's moral and artistic standards.

The council said Nandy didn't fight the ruling. She admitted the violation, pulled the related video down from her social media platforms, and paid the fine in full.

Nandy's outift during Miss Universe Tanzania performance

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That cooperation has bought her some breathing room. Nandy has now been cleared to resume her artistic activities, though BASATA made clear she won't be off the hook entirely. The singer will remain under supervision going forward.

Nandy wasn't the only one to feel BASATA's wrath.

Millen Privé & Co. Lifestyle Limited, the company behind Miss Universe Tanzania, was also penalised for allowing the incident to happen on its stage.

Their fine was far steeper. Alongside the financial hit, the organisers received a stern warning to ensure future events stay within the lines of Tanzania's arts and entertainment regulations.

Musician Harmonize too faced a fine for his video 'Kudos'. BASATA noted that the video went against laid down procedures for artistes in the country.

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