ODM demands answers after Uhuru Kenyatta claims Raila Odinga won 2022 presidential election

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during an event in State House on August 4, 2026. (Image: PCS)

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during an event in State House on August 4, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's reacts to claims made by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta concerning the August 2022 presidential election.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, through its Party Leader Dr. Oburu Oginga, has issued a stern response to recent remarks made by former President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the outcome of the contentious August 2022 presidential election.

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Kenyatta’s public assertion that the late former Prime Minister, the late Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga, actually won the election has reopened old wounds, sparking fresh political tension and prompting ODM to demand full disclosure from the former Head of State.

In an official statement released on September 24, 2026, Dr. Oburu Oginga emphasized that while Uhuru’s confession confirms what ODM leadership and millions of supporters believed at the time, it raises critical questions that cannot be ignored.

Following the 2022 polls, the party chose to exhaust constitutional avenues and ultimately let the matter rest to preserve national peace and allow the country to move forward.

However, Kenyatta’s unprovoked decision to revisit the topic years later has fundamentally altered the narrative.

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ODM leader Oburu Oginga speaking at Statehouse during the submission of the Report on the Framework for Preparations for Victims of Human Rights Violations on June 15, 2026.(Image PCS)

Sacrifices made in good faith

Dr. Oburu highlighted the tremendous political compromises ODM made during its alliance with Uhuru Kenyatta following the landmark 2018 Handshake.

To promote national unity and political stability, ODM intentionally lowered its political ambitions, refraining from demanding Cabinet seats or administrative positions within Kenyatta’s government despite holding substantial parliamentary strength.

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Ahead of the 2022 general election, ODM made further sacrifices, conceding key elective positions including candidate choices for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat to support the broader Azimio la Umoja coalition project.

"We made these concessions in good faith," Dr. Oburu stated, noting that the party prioritized the nation's collective future over individual political gain.

Two unanswered questions for Uhuru Kenyatta

Now that the former President has brought the painful events of 2022 back into the public domain, ODM argues that he owes Kenyans a comprehensive explanation.

Dr. Oburu outlined two main questions that Kenyatta must answer:

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Why the Delay? If Uhuru Kenyatta knew that Raila Odinga had won the election, why did he wait four years to reveal this information, rather than speaking out when the alleged subversion of the popular will was taking place?

Failure to Safeguard the Mandate: If Kenyatta was convinced of Odinga's victory, why did his administration look the other way and facilitate the transfer of the instruments of power to William Ruto, whom he now claims lost the election?

ODM insists that these questions are not merely academic or historical curiosities; they strike at the heart of statehood, sovereign will, and the legitimacy of democratic governance in Kenya.

Preserving a legacy

The statement concluded with a firm warning against turning the legacy and sacrifices of the late Raila Odinga into mere political leverage or contemporary campaign propaganda. Dr. Oburu stressed that the sacrifices made by the party's departed leader and the millions of citizens who stood by him must be treated with dignity and respect.

"President Kenyatta must understand that his statement has struck a raw nerve within ODM and among millions of Kenyans," Dr. Oburu said, urging the former Head of State to disclose the complete truth behind the 2022 election transition rather than offering piecemeal comments.