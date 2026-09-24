Mini-Skirts, ripped jeans, crocs: inside dress code crackdown by Kenyan universities

Majority of the institutions expect compliance with their prescribed dress code, and failure to comply could result in disciplinary action or students being denied services by university staff

Universities and other higher learning institutions in Kenya have over the years regulated what students can wear in academic and administrative spaces, with restrictions ranging from revealing clothing and ripped jeans to casual footwear such as crocs and slippers.

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In September 2026, Moi University issued a fresh directive reminding students to observe its dress code, with mini-skirts, ripped jeans, crocs, transparent clothing and several other outfits listed as inappropriate on campus.

The directive also introduces a stricter enforcement measure, with university staff instructed not to serve students who are dressed contrary to the institution's requirements.

According to the memo dated September 22, 2026, the Dean of Students, Dr Alice Mutai, citing provisions of the Rules and Regulations Governing the Conduct and Discipline of Students says students are expected to dress in “decent, modest and appropriate attire” while on campus.

Moi University staff outside the Main Campus gate

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What Moi University has banned

The directive specifically lists a range of clothing and footwear that students have been told not to wear at the university.

They include:

Micro and mini-skirts

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Skin-tight trousers

Ragged, torn or ripped jeans

Tumbo-cut blouses and T-shirts

Low-cut blouses and dresses

Micro-shorts

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Transparent dresses or clothing

Clothing that exposes bra straps

Sleeveless T-shirts

T-shirts bearing obscene writings

Sagging trousers

Clothing that exposes the chest

Slippers

Crocs

Other plastic shoes

The university has classified the listed clothing and footwear as “not official wear” and warned students against wearing them on university premises.

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Moi University 26/27 first years reporting for admission

The directive further states that students who disregard the dress requirements could face disciplinary action.

Staff told not to serve students dressed inappropriately

One of the notable elements of the latest directive is that enforcement is not limited to warning students.

Moi University has instructed staff not to serve students who are dressed indecently.

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The university has previously issued warnings over student dressing with the latest memo representing a renewed enforcement of rules governing student conduct and appearance.

On February 6, 2024, the Dean of Students issued an internal memo expressing the administration’s deep concern over rising cases of "indecent dressing" around the campus.

The memo stated that students were expected to wear modest and appropriate official attire in accordance with the institution's Student Code of Conduct.

Moi University's current governance framework includes formal regulations governing student conduct and discipline, while its official website provides access to the institution's policies and governance documents.

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Other universities with strict dress code guidelines

The directive comes amid similar dress-code enforcement at several Kenyan universities.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) issued a directive in August 2026 banning students from wearing Crocs, slippers, plastic shoes, mini-skirts, skin-tight trousers and ragged or ripped jeans, among other clothing.

Its notice also addressed transparent clothing, low-cut outfits, micro-shorts, sleeveless T-shirts, sagging trousers and clothing exposing the chest.

At the University of Eldoret, a September 2026 directive similarly listed micro and mini-skirts, skin-tight trousers, ripped jeans, tumbo-cut tops, low-cut outfits, micro-shorts and transparent dresses among clothing considered inappropriate.

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The university also addressed clothing that exposes bra straps, sleeveless T-shirts, sagging trousers and exposed chests.

Egerton University also issued a fresh dress-code directive in 2026, warning students against clothing including ripped jeans, mini-skirts and transparent attire and, according to the reported directive, instructing staff not to serve students dressed inappropriately.

Meanwhile, Kabarak University has detailed dress standards in its student handbook.

Among other requirements, skirts and dresses for female students should fall at least two inches below the knees, while clothing exposing the midriff, back or stomach, see-through outfits and very low necklines are prohibited. Its rules also restrict torn or sagging trousers and limit slippers and sandals to hostel use.

Zetech University likewise lists transparent clothing, micro-mini dresses and skirts, excessively tight clothing, torn or ragged jeans, bedroom slippers, Crocs, shorts and crop tops exposing the stomach among items not expected on campus.

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A recurring issue in universities

Dress codes are not new in Kenyan universities, and the current directives largely build on existing student-conduct regulations rather than creating the concept from scratch.

Other universities that have historically restricted students from accessing lecture halls and offices while wearing “indecent” clothing to promote corporate-style decency include USIU-Africa, Strathmore, Multimedia University and the Catholic University of East Africa.

The Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) enforces a highly conservative code heavily influenced by its sponsor church.

Banned outfits include body-tight trousers, skirts above the knee, and low necklines. For male students, earrings, untucked shirts, dreadlocks, and braided hair are explicitly banned.