SIMA 2026: Kenyan artists join Africa’s Music Industry Fair in Benin

The third edition of the Francophone African Music Industries Fair (SIMA) will take place on November 12–13, 2026, in Cotonou, Benin, under the theme “African Music: From the Stage to the Power of Influence.” (Image: Files)

The third edition of the Francophone African Music Industries Fair (SIMA) will take place on November 12–13, 2026, in Cotonou, Benin, under the theme “African Music: From the Stage to the Power of Influence.” (Image: Files)

Kenyan emerging artists will be among the talents showcased at SIMA 2026 in Cotonou, Benin, as the Francophone African Music Industries Fair seeks to strengthen links between African creators, investors, institutions and global markets.

Kenyan music will have a place on a continental platform in November when the Francophone African Music Industries Fair (SIMA) returns to Cotonou, Benin, for its third edition.

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The November 12 - 13 event will bring together artists, producers, industry executives and other creative-sector players around a central question:

How can African music turn growing global attention into sustainable business and jobs?

SIMA 2026 will run under the theme “African Music: From the Stage to Global Influence”, with the programme extending beyond the two professional days.

The event follows a previous edition that attracted more than 6,700 participants and over 3,000 industry professionals, according to organisers.

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Mamby Laye Diomandé is a prominent Ivorian cultural entrepreneur and expert in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI), the co-founder of the Salon des Industries Musicales d’Afrique Francophone (SIMA) (Image: Files)

Kenya among emerging markets in the spotlight

One of the clearest Kenyan links will come through Makaya, SIMA's showcase platform for emerging artists.

The 2026 programme will feature new talent from Kenya, Togo, Madagascar and other African countries, giving the artists an opportunity to connect with professionals and audiences beyond their home markets.

The organizers are positioning the showcase as part of a wider effort to create stronger bridges between African music markets and the international creative economy.

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From music to a wider creative economy

SIMA, co-founded in 2022 by cultural entrepreneur Mamby Diomandé and artist and producer Pit Baccardi, is broadening its focus beyond performances to the business structures around music.

Its 2026 programme will center on three areas:

International competitiveness, cross-sector collaboration, and public policy and intellectual property.

The organisers want African music to work more closely with industries such as fashion, film, tourism and sport, creating additional commercial opportunities around artists and their work.

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A dedicated session will examine the relationship between football and music, two industries with significant cultural reach across Africa.

Artificial intelligence joins the agenda

Technology will also feature prominently as the industry changes how music is produced, distributed and consumed.

Panels on November 12 and 13 will examine artificial intelligence, copyright, artist mobility, financing and emerging markets, alongside broader questions around monetisation and the ownership of creative work.

SIMA argues that greater international visibility for African artists needs to translate into measurable economic value, including stronger revenue streams, jobs, investment and content monetisation.

SIMA acts as a professional bridge connecting artists, managers, labels, institutions, and global investors to strengthen the economic foundations of African music (Image: Files)

A week of music, business and culture

The professional fair begins before the main conference.

From November 7 to 11, SIMA Lab. Music will bring together artists and beatmakers from across Africa for a collaborative residency aimed at producing an EP.

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Organisers say distribution through an international major label is under consideration.

After the main event, participants will take part in a November 14 tourism circuit organised with Benin Tourism, taking artists, industry professionals and international guests to selected heritage and cultural sites.

SIMA will also present the Hamed Bakayoko Award, an honorary recognition for a patron who has contributed to Africa's cultural and creative industries.

The conversation around the industry

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SIMA's wider ambition comes as Africa's creative economy attracts increasing attention as a potential source of jobs and economic growth.

Organisers cite estimates that the sector could generate up to 20 million jobs by 2030.

For Kenya, the inclusion of emerging artists provides another route into a continental conversation increasingly focused on exporting talent, attracting investment and building stronger creative businesses.

The fair is backed by institutions and industry players including Benin's Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism and Foreign Trade, the BOAD Foundation, SACEM, Sony Music and Warner Music Africa.

For Kenyan artists, SIMA offers more than another performance slot.

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The broader programme is designed around connections, market access, intellectual property, financing and the business of taking African creative work beyond the continent.