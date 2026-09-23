Murder charge against 5th suspect in Dr Victoria Mutiso shooting approved

Kimutai Maritim will be charged alongside Rose Mbithe, her daughter Angela Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has approved the prosecution of Kimutai Maritim for the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

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That brings the total number of suspects set to face murder charges in the case to five.

Maritim will be charged alongside Rose Mbithe, her daughter Angela Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi.

All five are expected before the High Court for plea-taking on September 29, 2026, following a directive by Justice Alexander Muteti.

Maritim's arrest came under unusual circumstances.

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He was picked up on August 22, 2026, after allegedly attempting to visit suspects detained at Pangani Police Station.

He was reportedly intercepted while trying to deliver a loaf of bread and a packet of milk to the detainees.

DPP approves murder charge against fifth suspect in Dr. Mutiso case.



The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved the prosecution of Kimutai Maritim for the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, bringing to five the number of suspects set to face murder charges in the… pic.twitter.com/lGJYoqiPkf — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) September 23, 2026

During earlier court proceedings, investigators told the court that Maritim was allegedly linked to the planning of the offence. They added that he could help trace other suspects who remain at large.

The case is far from over, though.

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Prosecution has indicated that three additional suspects arrested in Uganda in connection with the murder will return to court on October 1, 2026.

The trio, Police Constable Collins Bett Kilangat, Pius Muiruri Mbugua and Samuel Karanja Gathoni, have been detained for 30 days to allow investigations to be completed.

They were arrested on August 29, 2026, at Kyanja Heights Flats in Nakawa, Kampala, before being returned to Kenya.

The prosecution team is led by Counsels Jalson Makori and Pauline Muthuri.

How the Case Unravelled

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This latest development builds on a breakthrough announced by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations back in August.

The DCI identified and arrested the police officer alleged to have fatally shot Dr Mutiso, a moment that marked a turning point in a case that had drawn significant public attention.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin said detectives relied on forensic analysis, CCTV examination and intelligence-led operations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.

"One PC Elijah Kibelion Kimoi, attached to Karinde Police Post under Kikuyu Police Station, has equally been arrested. We were able to forensically place him to the scene of the fatal shooting. He is the individual identified as having fatally shot Dr Mutiso," Amin said.

Amin explained that forensic evidence was critical in linking the officer to the crime scene, though he did not disclose the specific nature of the forensic material used by investigators.

According to Amin, detectives were able to scientifically connect the suspect to the location where Dr Mutiso was shot, strengthening the prosecution's case as investigations continued.

The arrest of PC Kimoi marked one of the most significant developments in the probe, since authorities had not previously publicly named the alleged gunman.

The wider investigation also led to the arrest of other suspects, including Daniel Mwangi Njoroge and Kelvin Ngugi Kinuthia, both alleged to have played key roles in the operation.

Detectives believe Njoroge was a central organiser of the mission. He was allegedly driving a Land Cruiser Prado registration KDH 600A, used to block the Uber vehicle in which Dr Mutiso was travelling shortly before the shooting.

In a further twist, the DCI said another serving police officer has been implicated in the alleged conspiracy.

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Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang, who was in charge of Nderi Police Post under Kikuyu Police Station, has been identified as an alleged link between the financiers and the operational team.

Amin further claimed that Sang was the source of the murder weapon used in the killing.