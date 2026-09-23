Talanta Stadium: Inside Sh45 billion, 60,000-seater Raila Odinga sports city set to host AFCON 2027

Talanta Sports City now bears the name Raila Odinga International Stadium in honour of the late Prime Minister and ODM leader.

Talanta Sports City now bears the name Raila Odinga International Stadium in honour of the late Prime Minister and ODM leader.

Standing 56 metres tall, Talanta Stadium is arguably the most ambitious sporting infrastructure project Kenya has undertaken since independence.

For years, most Kenyan football fans have only seen the world's great stadiums through a television screen.

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Weekends find them glued to European club matches, dreaming of one day sitting inside Old Trafford, Bernabéu, the Emirates or the Allianz Arena.

For kids kicking a ball around dusty estate playgrounds, the dream is bigger still. A live experience of the game they only watch on TV. Maybe a selfie to prove they were actually there.

Talanta Sports City, was renamed Raila Odinga International Stadium in honour of the late Prime Minister and ODM leader.

Strangely, Kenya produces some of the most passionate football fans on the continent, yet has never quite managed to build stadiums that match the energy of that passion.

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Nyayo Stadium and Moi Sports Center Kasarani have carried Kenyan football for decades. Neither has ever really captured the electric atmosphere fans associate with Europe's iconic grounds.

The result? Kenyans pouring their hearts into foreign clubs while local matches often struggle to fill the stands.

Now Nairobi has something new to offer. Rising from Jamhuri grounds is a 60,000-seater stadium built to change all of that.

Formerly known as Talanta Sports City, it now carries the name Raila Odinga International Stadium in honour of the late Prime Minister and ODM leader.

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As contractors put the final touches in place, one big question remains. Can this stadium reignite a football culture that has spent years looking outward rather than inward?

That's the real promise, and the real test, behind Kenya's newest sporting landmark.

President William Ruto broke ground on the project on March 1, 2024.

Talanta Sports City.

"This transformative project is designed to redefine our nation's sporting profile and deliver an iconic facility for this city and for our nation," he said.

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The timing wasn't random, as the project came as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania jointly pushed their Pamoja bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF approved that bid on September 27, 2023, and Talanta was earmarked as one of the tournament venues.

By August this year, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed the stadium was 94 percent complete. Kenyans could get their first taste of the venue as early as next month, when it's expected to start hosting matches.

Standing 56 metres tall, the stadium is arguably the most ambitious sporting infrastructure project Kenya has undertaken since independence.

Ruto directed during last year's Jamhuri Day celebrations that the facility be renamed in honour of the late opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Behind the scenes, more than 3,500 young Kenyans have worked on the build, contracted by China Road and Bridge Corporation under the Ministry of Defence's supervision.

According to Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, around 2,000 workers operate during the day, with another 1,500 taking over at night.

Shields, spears and Kenyan identity woven into Talanta dessign

Look up at the stadium's façade and you'll spot eight giant shields, each paired with two spears, mounted around the structure.

Talanta Sports City.

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They're not just decoration.

Each shield marks a specific stadium entrance, creating a way-finding system that helps tens of thousands of fans find their way in without confusion.

It's a simple idea that makes crowd movement safer, smoother, and much easier to manage during an emergency evacuation.

The shields and spears are pulled straight from Kenya's national flag and emblem, weaving heritage into something as ordinary as walking through a gate.

Rather than relying purely on signage, Talanta turns navigation itself into a cultural experience, practical and symbolic at the same time.

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Inside Talanta's world-class engineering

Talanta has been built to meet CAF Category Four standards, alongside strict FIFA requirements.

At the heart of it all sits a hybrid pitch, combining Monaco-variety Bermuda grass with stitched synthetic fibres, known as GrassMaster technology. It's designed to improve durability and consistency, both for players and for how the pitch looks on television.

The stitching work is being handled by SIS Pitches, a company with experience on some of football's most famous grounds, including MetLife Stadium, San Siro, Santiago Bernabéu and Luzhniki Stadium.

Stitching synthetic fibres into the grass at Talanta Sports City.

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The synthetic fibres run 18cm into the ground, reinforcing the natural grass for a tougher, more reliable playing surface.

@thekenyanhistorian WHY ARE THEY STITCHING SYNTHETIC GRASS INTO NATURAL GRASS? WATCH MY TALANTA SPORTS CITY VIDEO... FOR FULL DOCUMENTARY VISIT MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL ♬ original sound - The Kenyan Historian

Major construction milestones are already behind the team. The concrete superstructure is complete. So is the exterior steel curtain wall, along with the roof's steel structure and canopy.

That roof deserves its own mention.

It's a lightweight canopy, held up by hydraulically tensioned steel cables, engineering used by only four other stadiums anywhere in the world. It shelters spectators without blocking their view of the action, while the pitch itself stays open to the sky above.

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Talanta Sports City.

According to Major Victor King'e, a project architect with the Ministry of Defence, the canopy is the first of its kind anywhere in the region.

Stadium built for football, not athletics

Unlike most African sports complexes, Talanta has no running track separating fans from the pitch.

Stitching synthetic fibres into the grass at Talanta Sports City.

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The stands sit directly against the field boundaries, mirroring the tight, loud atmosphere found in Europe's best football grounds.

Talanta is the first stadium in Kenya built exclusively for football and rugby, meaning spectators will finally feel closer to the action than ever before.

Three additional training pitches, including one with its own 1,500-seat mini-stand, allow the facility to run independently during major tournaments.

The stadium is also fitted with built-in VAR booths, Goal-Line technology infrastructure, and dedicated media centres designed for seamless live broadcasting, everything needed to host football at the highest international level.

Accessibility hasn't been an afterthought either. Ramped plazas, designated seating for persons living with disabilities, accessible washrooms and 15 elevators serve every level of the stadium.

The media tribune is equally well equipped, complete with press conference facilities, working areas and dedicated tables built to support coverage of major international sporting events.