Ruto announces renaming of Talanta City Sports Stadium

President William Ruto has announced the renaming of Talanta Sports City Stadium, whose completion is scheduled for early next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, President Ruto said that the new stadium would be christened Raila Amollo Odinga International Stadium.

He explained that the renaming would honour the late former prime minister’s legacy.

President William Ruto during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium,

The stadium’s exterior structure, including its signature façade and lightweight roof canopy, is now complete, giving the arena its defining silhouette. Overall progress stands at about 68%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pitch area, which initially served as a storage zone for construction materials, is now being cleared in preparation for the installation of a hybrid playing surface.

The field will combine natural Bermuda grass with synthetic fibres to reinforce durability, making it suitable for football, rugby, and large-scale concerts. Protective covering will be used for non-sporting events to safeguard the turf.

Apart from the commemorative gesture, President Ruto also stated that the country was at a critical point in the pursuit of economic freedoms.

The Head of State argued that while the founding fathers secured sovereignty and the 2010 Constitution entrenched democratic rights, the country is now tasked with a "third chapter" of nation-building aimed at economic liberation for the ordinary citizen.

The President spent a significant portion of his speech defending the efficacy of his administration's "Bottom-Up" economic model over the last three years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He highlighted the digitisation of agriculture as a key milestone, noting that 7.2 million farmers have been registered on a national database to facilitate direct support and subsidies.

On the education front, President Ruto announced that the government has hired 76,000 teachers, with plans to recruit an additional number to reach 100,000 by next month.

President William Ruto during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium

He further touted the success of the affordable housing programme, stating that over 240,000 units are currently under construction across the 47 counties, an initiative he credited with creating employment for artisans and technicians.

Regarding healthcare, the President reported a surge in coverage, noting that 28 million Kenyans are now registered under the Social Health Authority, up from 8 million under the previous system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking to the future, President Ruto reiterated his ambitious Sh5 trillion roadmap designed to elevate Kenya to "first-world economy" status.