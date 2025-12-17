Advertisement

Sammy Kioko moves out of home amid Sh19M payment dispute with Machakos County

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:07 - 17 December 2025
Sammy Kioko
Kioko's his troubles stem from a contract to supply uniforms to Machakos County during Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s administration.
Kenyan comedian and entrepreneur Sammy Kioko has been forced to relocate from his home due to mounting financial pressure resulting from an unresolved payment dispute with the Machakos County Government.

Kioko says the county owes him Sh19 million for supplying staff uniforms, a delay he claims has dismantled his fashion business and pushed him into personal financial distress.

The situation has unfolded publicly over recent weeks, with Kioko using social media to document the ripple effects of the delayed payment, including the closure of his tailoring shops and the sale of personal assets.

From county supplier to financial crisis

According to Kioko, his troubles stem from a contract to supply uniforms to Machakos County

Sammy Kioko

He says the prolonged delay in settling the Sh19 million bill drained his working capital, making it impossible to sustain operations.

The comedian revealed that he was forced to shut down his fashion business after failing to pay employees and meet day-to-day operational costs.

“Sometimes you just have to accept and say it’s okay, it happens in life,” Kioko shared on his Instagram Stories, a statement that captured both resignation and frustration.

Closing shops and letting workers go

Kioko admitted that the delayed payment left him with no choice but to close his tailoring shops, a move that directly affected his employees.

Comedian Sammy Kioko

He explained that without cash flow, he could neither pay wages nor purchase materials to keep the business running.

Personal sacrifices and family strain

Beyond business losses, Kioko’s financial struggles have spilled into his personal life.

He previously revealed that he was forced to put his car up for sale to raise funds for his sister’s medical treatment. She was flown to India last month for specialised care.

