Details of Kenyan driver held by ICE after Tennessee truck crash in the US

A Kenyan national holding a Texas commercial driver’s license, was arrested by ICE agents following a tractor-trailer crash in Hamblen County, Tennessee

A Kenyan national is in the custody of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a tractor-trailer crash in Tennessee, with the agency linking his arrest to its wider enforcement of immigration rules involving commercial drivers.

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Eric Maloba was arrested on August 28, 2026, in Hamblen County, Tennessee, following the crash, according to ICE.

The agency said Maloba holds a commercial driver's licence issued by Texas and was reportedly instructing a commercial driver's licence trainee when the accident occurred.

ICE said Maloba is now being held in its custody in Knoxville while immigration proceedings continue.

A 287(g) Task Force partner arrested Eric Maloba from Kenya, following a tractor-trailer crash. (Image: ICE)

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Maloba had entered US legally in 2018

According to ICE, Maloba initially entered the United States legally in December 2018.

The agency said his authorised period of admission expired in April 2019, after which he remained in the country despite the expiry of his authorised stay. ICE therefore considers him subject to immigration enforcement.

The Tennessee Star, which first reported the arrest after receiving information from ICE, said Maloba had remained in the United States for more than seven years after his authorised period of admission expired.

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ICE said Maloba's immigration status, rather than a criminal conviction arising from the crash, is the basis for the federal immigration proceedings currently underway.

His present detention does not by itself establish the final outcome of his immigration case, with proceedings still pending.

Reportedly training another commercial driver

ICE said investigators determined that Maloba was not simply travelling as an ordinary motorist when the crash occurred.

The agency said he held a Texas commercial driver's licence and was reportedly instructing a trainee seeking a commercial driver's licence at the time of the tractor-trailer crash.

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ICE has not, in the information released about the arrest, alleged that Maloba's immigration status caused the crash or that he had been convicted of a driving offence arising from it.

The federal agency instead used the case to highlight its enforcement focus on immigrants it considers to be unlawfully present and who hold commercial driver's licences.

How the 287(g) programme led to his arrest

Maloba's arrest was carried out with the assistance of a local law enforcement agency participating in the 287(g) programme, a federal-local partnership through which participating law enforcement officers can perform specified immigration enforcement functions under agreements with ICE.

ICE said a 287(g) Task Force partner arrested Maloba following the crash.

An ICE agent overseeing an arrest involving several suspects. (Image: ICE)

The programme has expanded significantly in Tennessee.

ICE said on September 16 that the state had 120 law enforcement partners participating in 287(g) arrangements as of September 9.

The agency said Tennessee had been expanding cooperation with local authorities as part of its immigration enforcement efforts.

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The Tennessee Star reported that the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office participates in the Warrant Service Officer model of the programme, which allows participating deputies to serve and execute ICE administrative warrants on people in their custody.

Tennessee also passed legislation this year requiring all county sheriffs' offices to enter into one of ICE's 287(g) agreements by January 1, 2027, according to ICE.

ICE links case to crackdown on commercial drivers

ICE presented Maloba's case as part of a broader federal effort targeting immigration violators who hold commercial driver's licences.

A 287(g) Task Force partner arrested Eric Maloba, an illegal alien from Kenya, following a tractor-trailer crash. Investigators determined Maloba — who holds a commercial driver’s license in Texas — was reportedly instructing a commercial driver’s license trainee.



He is now in… pic.twitter.com/YjaEwVnur7 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 22, 2026

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In its statement, the agency said the arrest demonstrated why the US government was strengthening immigration enforcement, expanding 287(g) partnerships and increasing removals.

ICE's description of Maloba as an “illegal alien” reflects the agency's terminology concerning people it says are unlawfully present in the United States.