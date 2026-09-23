KRG The Don and Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi have expressed their interest in the senate and women representative positions in Nairobi.

KRG The Don and Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi have expressed their interest in the senate and women representative positions in Nairobi.

Mike Sonko unveils KRG The Don, daughter Saumu Mbuvi as NEDP candidates for Nairobi senate, women rep

KRG The Don and Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi have expressed their interest in the senate and women representative positions in Nairobi.

Dancehall star KRG The Don could soon be trading his studio booth for a seat in the Senate.

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Real name William Karuga Kimani, the musician declared his intention to run for Nairobi County Senate on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's National Empowerment Democratic Party (NEDP) ticket.

What Sonko said about the senate bid

Sonko made the announcement on Tuesday, September 22, revealing that the two had held talks ahead of what could be a surprising political pivot for the artiste.

According to Sonko, their conversation centred on issues he described as pressing concerns for ordinary Nairobians. Youth and women's empowerment. Poverty eradication. Support for small traders. Better conditions in informal settlements.

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"Our mission is simple: fight poverty, create opportunities and improve lives across Nairobi," Sonko wrote, adding that Nairobi needed a senator who would champion accountability and defend county resources.

He closed his message with a rallying call: "Nairobi ni yetu sote. Mungu mbele."

The announcement didn't land quietly.

Kenyans on social media quickly weighed in, with many expressing scepticism about the entertainer's readiness for the demands of legislative office.

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KRG's entry into the race comes just a day after another major political reveal from the Sonko camp.

Saumu Mbuvi's women representative campaign

Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of the former Nairobi governor, formally entered the race for the Nairobi County Women Representative seat on September 21, 2026, also declaring her candidacy on the NEDP ticket.

Mbuvi framed her decision as a call to public service rather than a pursuit of political status, centering her bid on expanding opportunities for women, youth, and vulnerable families across the capital.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi.

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"I am not stepping forward because leadership is a title. I am stepping forward because leadership is a responsibility, a covenant with the people, and an opportunity to turn lived realities into meaningful action," Mbuvi said in her declaration.

Her campaign runs under the banner "A New Voice for a Brighter Nairobi," with the tagline "Equal Voices. Real Opportunities. Lasting Change." It's built around four priority areas: education and skills development, job creation and enterprise, health and wellbeing, and building a safer, more inclusive city.

Mbuvi identified youth unemployment and inadequate social protection as among the most pressing challenges facing Nairobi.

She pledged to create pathways to decent employment and back women entrepreneurs through targeted support.

"My vision is to contribute to a Nairobi where representation translates into results," she said.