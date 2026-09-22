DCI breaks silence on the death of suspect in Police custody after uproar

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released an official statement regarding the death of a suspect whose body was discovered inside a police cell at Narumoru Police Station in Nyeri County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has sparked widespread public concern and reaction across social media platforms.

According to the DCI, Dennis Osiemo was found dead on Sunday, September 20, 2026, hanging from the ventilation grills inside his cell.

His death came just one day after he was transferred and booked at the station following his arrest in Kisii.

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin.(Image: DCI)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Background and arrest

The DCI clarified that Osiemo’s arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation into a serious assault case reported at Narumoru Police Station.

The incident allegedly occurred on July 2, 2026, when Osiemo who previously worked as a farmhand for the complainant arrived at her home, physically assaulted her, and inflicted multiple stab wounds before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, the victim reported the matter to local authorities and was subsequently admitted to Tumutumu Hospital, where she underwent medical treatment for nine days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seeking swift justice, the complainant later escalated her concerns regarding the handling of the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Nanyuki.

Recognizing the gravity of the allegations, the ODPP directed the DCI to take over the investigation.

On September 3, 2026, the case file was formally assigned to the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) for Kieni East.

Detectives tracked Osiemo to Kisii County, where he had reportedly gone into hiding. On September 18, 2026, DCI officers from Kieni East, supported by the SCCIO of Masaba North, located and apprehended Osiemo.

Sequence of events in custody

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon his arrest, Osiemo was initially processed at Keroka Police Station before being transported back to Narumoru Police Station by Kieni East detectives on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The DCI confirmed that Osiemo underwent standard processing, during which his statement was formally recorded before he was placed back into the cell.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday, September 21, 2026, to face assault charges.

However, on the morning of Sunday, September 20, station officers discovered Osiemo hanging from the cell's ventilation grills.

Independent oversight and investigation

Following the discovery, the DCI stated that the scene was processed immediately to preserve evidence.

The process was conducted in the presence of representatives from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), senior police commanders, and a family member of the deceased.

Osiemo’s body was subsequently moved to the Narumoru mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To guarantee transparency and avoid any conflict of interest, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Osiemo's death has been fully handed over to IPOA.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating completely with the oversight body throughout the inquiry.

𝗗𝗖𝗜 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛 𝗢𝗙 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗢 𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗘𝗠𝗢



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has noted claims circulating on social media concerning the death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo while in police custody at Narumoru Police… — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 22, 2026

In light of escalating speculation on online platforms, police authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims or drawing premature conclusions.